By Jessica Toonkel

March 9 Charles Schwab Corp said on Friday it hired Jeffrey R. Carney, the global head of marketing at Putnam Investments, to head its retail branch network.

Carney will start his new role at the end of March and report to Andy Gill, executive vice president and co-head of Schwab Investor Services, a Schwab spokesman said.

Carney joined Putnam in 2008 from Bank of America, where he was head of the firm's retirement and global wealth investment management division.

Before that, he was president of Fidelity Retirement Services, a division of Fidelity Investments.

Carney's departure comes at a time when investors have been pulling money out of Putnam's funds. The $53.4 billion firm saw $5.3 billion in outflows in 2011, according to Lipper. The Boston-based firm has seen investors pull out another $896 million from the firm this year.

Putnam Chief Executive Robert Reynolds had hired Carney to help him turn the firm around after he joined the firm in 2008. At that time, Putnam's funds were suffering from poor performance and the firm was still living in the shadow of its involvement with the market timing scandals of 2003.

Specifically, Carney was instrumental in helping Putnam promote its absolute return funds, which the firm launched in December 2008. Today those four funds, which each try to beat their pre-set return goals over Treasury bills, had about $3 billion in assets as of Feb. 29, according to Morningstar Inc.

"He helped to convince some investors that Putnam was worth taking another look at," said Rob Wherry, an analyst at Morningstar. "This is quite a blow for the firm."