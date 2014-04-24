By Jed Horowitz and Suzanne Barlyn
NEW YORK, April 24 Charles Schwab Corp
has dropped a fight to require customers to waive their rights
to participate in class action lawsuits, two sources said on
Thursday.
Schwab has agreed to pay a fine to the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority for violating the regulatory group's
arbitration rules when it barred its 9 million clients in 2011
from joining class actions.
A FINRA hearing panel initially said in 2013 that Schwab's
class action ban was valid under the Federal Arbitration Act,
even though it violated the group's own rules. But an appeals
panel within the regulatory group's legal hierarchy in recent
days overturned the decision.
Schwab, the San Francisco-based pioneer of discount
brokerage, could have fought the decision in court but decided
it was more expedient to settle. It also failed to rally support
from other companies in the securities industry, despite their
long-held opposition to litigating in courts rather than in
arbitration.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)