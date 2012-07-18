July 18 Investor skittishness is getting
expensive for financial advisers.
That is what Charles Schwab Corp found in a survey
released on Tuesday of more than 1,000 registered investment
advisory firms. Advisers said it is growing increasingly costly
and time-consuming to sign up new clients. It cost 20 percent
more to bring on a new client in 2011 compared with a year
earlier, the poll found.
The problem? It takes a lot more to win over a client now
that the 2008 f inancial crisis and a seemingly endless string of
scandals have eroded investors' trust in financial institutions.
"It used to be 'trust then verify,' now it's 'verify then
trust,'" said Michael Kostoff, managing partner with the Naples,
Florida-based wealth management consulting firm the Kostoff
Group.
The good news is that while it took advisers longer to woo
new clients, they eventually won them over. The registered
investment advisory firms surveyed by Schwab posted net new
client growth of 4.7 percent at the median last year. The firms
polled also reported record levels of assets under management
and revenue for 2011.
RIAs are not alone in experiencing higher costs of bringing
on clients -- big brokerage firms and online brokerages are
reporting a similar challenge, experts say.
Advisers who are having success handling the added work of
bringing on new clients have found efficiencies in other areas.
And they have learned that sometimes they need to act more like
a therapist than a money manager.
FINDING EFFICIENCIES
Jon Beatty, senior vice president of sales and relationship
management for Schwab Advisor Services, said advisers are
telling him that a few years ago it would take just one or two
meetings with a prospect to get them to sign on a client, or
about a month. Now it is taking three or four mee t ings, or up to
three months, to sign a client, Beatty said.
Consequently, advisers are investing in new technology to
make their business more efficient, including new customer
management systems and financial planning software. The average
firm surveyed by Schwab this year was using 5.4 technologies out
of eight listed in the poll, up from 4.4 three years ago.
Advisers also are increasingly bringing tablets like the
iPad into their client meetings. The devices make it easier to
input information instead of writing it out later and having
your back office upload the data, said Alexander Camargo, an
analyst with Boston-based consulting firm Celent.
Schwab found that advisers are also outsourcing more tasks
that used to be assigned to their back offices. For instance,
they are replacing internal computer servers with online data
backup companies and sending regulatory tasks to outside
compliance specialists.
Additionally, they are getting better about segmenting their
clients by household size or line of work, so the firm does not
create superfluous reports for clients who do not want them.
Looking longer-term, advisers are streamlining their
business by hammering out a written strategic plan,
incorporating things like their succession plan and marketing
strategy.
In Schwab's survey, one in seven firms had strategic
planning or succession planning as their top special initiative
in 2011, where only one in 10 did in 2010.
ADAPTING
Aside from making their businesses more efficient, advisers
need to adapt to the new mentality of investors.
Forget this classic marketing pitch: "Let me tell you how I
can help you outperform the markets," said Chuck Wachendorfer,
chief operating officer of Lennick Aberman Group, a
Minneapolis-based business and sports consulting firm. Investors
no longer want to hear such guarantees, he s aid.
Instead, focus in pitches on helping investors with things
they can control, like their long-term goals and savings rate.
And when things go wrong with the markets, be proactive
about checking in with your clients. If they are upset, do not
respond with a logical statement such as "Here's why you
shouldn't be upset."
That kind of response will only make clients more stressed
because they are skeptical that you have all the right answers,
said Wachendorfer, who coaches advisers in behavioral finance
issues.
"Advisers, unintentionally, are making people angrier," he
said.
Instead, demonstrate empathy by saying, "You sound really
worried - tell me what you're thinking." Help them lay out their
options while keeping them focused on their long-term goals.
Also make sure you are disciplined about having regular
client meetings that have structured agendas.
"Don't treat it as meet-and-greet," said Peter Sidebottom, a
New York-based partner in the financial services practice at the
consulting firm Bain & Company.
Finally, make it a rule to close every client meeting by
chatting about referrals. It can feel awkward, but remember that
"clients understand you're building a business," said consultant
Kostoff. "They've often built their own business themselves."