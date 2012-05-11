By Suzanne Barlyn
May 11 A federal court judge threw out a lawsuit
by Charles Schwab Corp that had sought to stop its
regulator from disciplining the brokerage for trying to take
away customers' rights to sue it in class actions.
Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Laporte of the U.S. District
Court for the Northern District of California late on Friday
granted a request by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
to dismiss a lawsuit that Schwab filed against the regulator in
February.
Schwab sued FINRA, Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog, a
day after the regulator announced an enforcement case against
the San Francisco-based company.
FINRA alleged that Schwab added a new provision to more than
6.8 million customer account agreements in October that would
preclude them from starting or joining class-action lawsuits
against the brokerage.
The case raised significant investor protection issues,
according to lawyers.
Class actions are a common way for small investors to band
together in a court case to recover their losses. A win by
Schwab would have set the stage for a showdown that could lead
other companies to change their arbitration agreements and
potentially weaken FINRA's hold over its own enforcement
process, lawyers said.
Schwab also required customers to agree that industry
arbitrators would not have the authority to consolidate claims
from multiple parties. Such consolidated cases are common, but
typically include far fewer claimants than those in class
actions. Both types of cases often involve investors with
smaller claims, typically under $10,000, according to lawyers.
"It's a good decision for all investors and customers of
Charles Schwab," said Ryan K. Bakhtiari, president of the Public
Investors Arbitration Bar Association, a Norman, Oklahoma-based
group of securities arbitration lawyers. "The rules are clear
and unequivocal that Schwab did not have the right to prohibit
class actions, he said.
Judge Laporte, in a 21-page opinion, agreed with FINRA that
Schwab is required to follow its procedures for disciplinary
cases. That process ultimately includes a review by a federal
court judge.
FINRA, in addition to being Wall Street's regulator, runs
the arbitration forum where customers and brokerage firms
typically must resolve legal disputes. FINRA arbitration rules
do not allow arbitrators to hear class action cases.
FINRA rules also restrict brokerages from limiting
investors' rights to file court cases in certain situations.
Schwab's agreement would effectively leave investors in a
bind, in which many would not have access to a legal process for
recovering their losses, lawyers said.
Schwab had argued, among other things, that it would be
"irreparably harmed" by using FINRA's process, which the company
said could take up to four or more years. But delay is not an
adequate reason for avoiding FINRA's process, the court wrote.
Schwab did not show it was "entitled to an exception" from
FINRA's process, according to the opinion.
The court's dismissal of Schwab's lawsuit against FINRA,
however, leaves some questions unresolved while FINRA continues
its disciplinary case against the brokerage, said William
Jacobson, a professor at Cornell Law School's Securities Law
Clinic in Ithaca, New York.
Schwab must now decide whether to continue using a provision
in its customer agreement during those proceedings "that amounts
to, in effect, a continued, knowing violation," he said. It is
also unclear what would happen if Schwab tried to enforce the
class action waiver agreement in a case against a customer,
Jacobson said.
A spokesperson for Schwab was not immediately available for
comment. A FINRA spokeswoman declined to comment.