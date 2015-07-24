NEW YORK, July 24 If interest rates do not rise over the next few months and trading volume does not increase, Charles Schwab Corp expects its net income to decline the rest of the year, Chief Financial Officer Joe Martinetto said on Friday.

The San Francisco-based broker-dealer expects its revenue growth to slow if conditions remain as they are today, while expenses will grow by about 4 percent, he told analysts at a business outlook conference.

"To cut much below here means we'd have to cut into things like client service, which we never do," Martinetto said. "We'll tough it out for another quarter or two and see where the Fed will be." (Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Chris Reese)