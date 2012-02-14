Feb 14 Trading levels at Charles Schwab Corp, one of the largest U.S. brokerages, fell 8 percent in January from a year earlier, but were up 8 percent from December, when investors pulled back from uncertain markets.

Schwab said on Tuesday its clients made an average of 468,400 trades a day in January, compared with 511,800 trades per day a year earlier.

The San Francisco-based company said that trading activity the year-earlier period had been elevated by a seasonal rise in mutual fund transactions, but that was not the case this January.

Schwab said client assets increased by $7.1 billion in the month, and total assets were a record $1.74 trillion, up 9 percent from a year earlier and up 4 percent from December 2011.

David Trone, an analyst at JMP Securities, said that Schwab's trading numbers were in line with his forecast, and that the rise in client assets kept pace with the increase in the equity markets.