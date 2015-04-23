NEW YORK, April 23 Charles Schwab Corp's
automated investment product has attracted $1.5 billion
of assets in over 23,000 accounts in its first six weeks, about
20 percent of whom are new clients, Chief Executive Officer Walt
Bettinger told analysts on Thursday.
The pace of sign-ups for the Schwab Intelligent Portfolios,
a so-called "robo advisor" that allocates cash among
exchange-traded funds according to formulas based on client
questionnaires, has slowed after an initial burst, but the
percentage of clients that are new to Schwab is growing,
Bettinger said in a business update.
The volume of traditional client stock trading remains low,
he cautioned, while profit from investing client cash is weak
because of low interest rates that Schwab had expected would be
higher by now. The San Francisco-based company last week
reported a 7 percent decline in its first-quarter net
income.
