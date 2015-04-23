(Adds market share, comment by chief executive)
NEW YORK, April 23 Charles Schwab Corp's
automated investment product has attracted $1.5 billion
of assets in over 23,000 accounts in its first six weeks, about
20 percent of whom are new clients, Chief Executive Officer Walt
Bettinger told analysts on Thursday.
The pace of sign-ups for the Schwab Intelligent Portfolios,
a "robo advisor" that allocates cash among exchange-traded funds
according to formulas based on client questionnaires, has slowed
after an initial burst, but the percentage of clients that are
new to Schwab is growing, Bettinger said in a business update.
The volume of traditional client stock trading remains low,
he cautioned, while profit from investing client cash is weak
because of low interest rates that Schwab had expected would be
higher by now. The San Francisco-based company last week
reported a 7 percent decline in its first-quarter net
income.
TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, which competes with
Schwab for discount brokerage customers as well as for
independent investment advisers with wealthy clients, also
blamed persistently low interest rates earlier this week for
lower-than-expected quarterly results.
Both companies said they will continue to invest in new
technology and products, lifting their expenses in the short
term even as revenue is constrained by low rates. Schwab pulled
back on some projects in 2014 when it became clear that the
Federal Reserve was not raising interest rates, but is more
committed to its spending plans this year, executives said on
the conference call.
When rates do rise, Schwab and TD Ameritrade said their
earnings should skyrocket because the money they earn from
investing customers' cash will rise faster than what they pay
for that cash. Asked if the new "robo" product was cannibalizing
such accounts, Schwab executives said about 11 to 12 percent of
the $1.5 billion in Intelligent Portfolios came from advised
accounts at the company.
Bettinger also said that Schwab has been building its
overall market share by attracting clients from large
"wirehouse" firms such as Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and
Bank of America's Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.
Schwab has modified its business model in recent years from
pure discount brokerage to a full-service model that offers
advice to customers in return for fees.
As of March 31, it was the largest brokerage firm as
measured by its more than $2.52 trillion in client assets,
Bettinger said.
