NEW YORK Jan 16 Charles Schwab Corp,
the biggest online broker by market capitalization, said
fourth-quarter net income rose 29 percent from a year earlier on
growing client assets, but fell 15 percent from the third
quarter.
The company and its rivals, viewed as proxies for individual
investor interest in the market, continued to be challenged by
rock-bottom interest rates that hurt its returns on investing
clients' money.
San Francisco-based Schwab said net profit rose to $211
million, or 15 cents a share, matching the mean consensus
estimate of 20 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Third-quarter earnings totaled $247 million.
Revenue jumped 9 percent and expenses were up 1.2 percent
from the year earlier. Schwab last month forecast an 8 percent
gain in revenue, a 1 percent rise in expenses and a jump of
about 25 percent in net income before payment of preferred
dividends.
Low interest rates have also led Schwab and its rivals to
waive fees charged to clients for their money-market investments
out of concern the low-yielding vehicles would have negative
returns if a fee was imposed.
Schwab waived $587 million in money-market fees in 2012,
including $142 million in the fourth quarter. It waived $1
billion in the previous two years.
Total client assets grew 3 percent in the quarter, and 16
percent from a year earlier, to $1.95 trillion, but average
revenue-producing trading fell 14 percent from the third
quarter.
