NEW YORK, April 26 Wealthy U.S. investors are
far less optimistic than financial advisers on almost all
aspects of the economy, according to two studies released by
Charles Schwab Corp released on Thursday.
The studies found that 45 percent of the advisers were
bullish about the potential for the markets over the next six
months, compared with just 29 percent of the high-net-worth
investors.
Schwab interviewed 504 investors with at least $1 million in
investable assets between Jan. 26 and Feb. 3, and 882 advisers
who were employed by independent investment firms and whose
assets are custodied at Schwab between Jan. 24 and Feb. 3.
"High-net-worth individuals are less optimistic ... than
advisers are on things like unemployment, inflation, energy
pricing, and double-dip recession," Bernie Clark, head of
Schwab Advisor Services, said in an interview. "They are
feeling, rightfully after the past few years, cautious."
On the other hand, 45 percent of the advisers said they were
more bullish now than they were six months ago, up from 37
percent in July, but down from a post-financial-crisis 56
percent in January 2011.
A sustained market recovery would be the biggest boost to
investor confidence, according to 35 percent of financial
advisers, followed by 30 percent who said the biggest boost
would be an end to political gridlock.
The advisers said they were more likely to invest in large-
and small-cap domestic equities, as well as large- and small-cap
equities in emerging markets, than they were six months ago.
Internet technology and energy companies were two favorite
sectors for the advisers, followed by health care, which was
similar to six months earlier. Interest in financial companies
rose to fourth on the list, from fifth in July.
The one area in which high net worth investors were
noticeably more optimistic than the advisers was on how
confident they were that their advisers would be able to meet
their investment goals in the current market.
Of the investors, 25 percent said it would be easy for their
advisers to meet their goals and 32 percent said they thought it
would be difficult.
On the adviser side, 12 percent said it would be easy to
meet their clients' goals in the current market, while 59
percent said it would be difficult.
Ninety-three percent of the advisers added new clients in
the past year, with 39 percent coming from full-service
brokerage firms, 10 percent from banks, 13 percent from
independent or regional broker dealers, and 18 percent from
firms of other types of firms. Twenty percent had been
do-it-yourself investors.
As of March 31, client assets held in custody at Schwab
Advisor Services stood at $735.9 billion.
(Reporting By John McCrank; Editing by Walden Siew and Leslie
Adler)