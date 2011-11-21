* Randall Merk agrees to $150,000 fine
* No admission of wrongdoing
* Schwab had agreed to settlements totaling $354 mln
Nov 21 A former president at Charles Schwab
Corp's (SCHW.N) investment management unit will pay a $150,000
civil fine to resolve a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
lawsuit accusing him of hiding from investors the risks in the
multibillion-dollar YieldPlus mutual fund.
Without admitting wrongdoing, the former president, Randall
Merk, also agreed to a one-year suspension from associating
with any broker or investment adviser. Settlement papers were
filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court in San Francisco.
A lawyer for Merk did not immediately return a call seeking
comment.
The SEC said Schwab had marketed YieldPlus as a cash
substitute, but plowed about half the fund's assets into
private-issuer mortgage-backed securities, twice the maximum
allowed, without getting required shareholder approval.
YieldPlus, an "ultra-short" bond fund, suffered a negative
42 percent total return in 2008 and 2009 as some of its riskier
investments lost value or become illiquid.
Redemptions fueled the decline, with assets falling to $1.8
billion from $13.5 billion over eight months, the SEC said.
The SEC said its case is continuing against Kimon Daifotis,
former lead manager of YieldPlus and former chief investment
officer for fixed income at the investment management unit.
Schwab is based in San Francisco. It previously agreed to
pay $118.9 million to resolve an SEC lawsuit over the fund, and
$235 million to settle investor lawsuits.
The case is SEC v. Daifotis et al, U.S. District Court,
Northern District of California, No. 11-00137.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Gary
Hill)