Feb 3 Schweizer Electronic AG :

* Sales in 2014 increased by 8.9 percent to 110.2 million euros ($125.5 million) against 101.2 million euros year before

* Says FY EBIT rose by 2 percent to 10 million euros (previous year 9.8 million euros)

* Order backlog increased again in 2014, amounting to 119.2 million euros against 114.2 million euros year before