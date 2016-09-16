BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 Science Applications International Corp was awarded a $700 million contract for chemicals, packaged petroleum, oils and lubricants on Friday, the Pentagon said in a statement. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Walsh)
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.