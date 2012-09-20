By Chris Wickham
| LONDON, Sept 20
LONDON, Sept 20 British scientists have shot
down a study on declining honeybee populations that triggered a
French ban on a pesticide made by Swiss agrochemicals group
Syngenta.
France's farm minister Stephane Le Foll withdrew Syngenta's
marketing permit for the pesticide Cruiser OSR in
June, citing evidence of a threat to the country's bees.
But a study by Britain's Food and Environment Agency with
the University of Exeter says the results of the original
research were flawed.
The study, published in the journal Science, does not deny
that pesticides could be harmful to individual bees but argues
there is no evidence they cause the collapse of whole colonies.
"We do not yet have definitive evidence of the impact of
these insecticides on honeybees and we should not be making any
decisions on changes to policy on their use," said James
Cresswell, the ecotoxicologist who led the latest study.
The previous research, led by French scientist Mikaël Henry
and published in Science in April, showed the death rate of bees
increased when they drank nectar laced with the neonicotinoid
pesticide, thiamethoxam, the active ingredient in Cruiser OSR.
Henry's work calculated this would cause a bee colony to
collapse completely but Cresswell said the French study seems to
have used an inappropriately low birth rate, underestimating the
rate at which colonies can recover from the loss of bees.
"They modelled a colony that isn't increasing in size and
what we know is that in springtime when oilseed rape is
blossoming they increase rapidly," Cresswell told Reuters.
The French study has been cited by scientists,
environmentalists and policy-makers as evidence of the impact of
these pesticides on bees, which are declining around the world.
"We know that neonicotinoids affect honeybees, but there is
no evidence that they could cause colony collapse," said
Cresswell. "When we repeated the previous calculation with a
realistic birth rate, the risk of colony collapse under
pesticide exposure disappeared."
Cresswell said Henry's research also used a dosage of
pesticide equivalent to a whole day's intake by the bees, akin
to testing the effect of coffee on people by making them drink
eight cups in one go, rather than spread out over the day.
Henry was not immediately available for comment.
Neonicotinoids are among the most widely-used agricultural
insecticides.
"I am definitely not saying that pesticides are harmless to
honeybees, but I think everyone wants to make decisions based on
sound evidence, and our research shows that the effects of
thiamethoxam are not as severe as first thought," the British
scientist said.
(Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)