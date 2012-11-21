* Clothes shopping lags in online retail
* Shoppers still wary of buying clothes online
* New scanner builds 3D image from photo
By Chris Wickham
LONDON, Nov 21 British researchers have come up
with a new body scanning device that gives accurate measurements
and could boost online clothes shopping.
Shoppers are still nervous about ordering clothes online
because they often do not fit and, some say, there will never be
a substitute for trying something on - one reason why the boom
in online retail has not had the same impact on clothing as on
music, books and electronics retailing.
In the United States, for instance, the consultancy ComScore
estimated that only 14 percent of online spending went on
clothes and accessories in the year to June.
The new scanner is being developed by the London College of
Fashion, video imaging researchers at the University of Surrey
and the company Bodymetrics.
The company already has in-store scanners that use the
motion sensors from Microsoft Corp's Kinect gaming
device in Bloomingdale's (part of Macy's Inc ) in the
United States, Selfridges and New Look in Britain, and Karstadt
in Germany.
Some firms, including Berlin-based Upcloud, are already
offering home scanners that use a webcam, but the British
developers say their system is able to measure in unprecedented
detail.
Philip Delamore from the London College of Fashion estimates
that 30 to 60 percent of clothes bought online are returned.
"It's common for online shoppers to order two or three
different sizes of the same item of clothing at the same time as
they're unsure which one will fit best," he said.
With the new system, a shopper inputs his or her height as a
reference and can then take a single full-length picture with a
webcam or smartphone from which all their other measurements are
calculated.
It uses the measurements combined with a person's overall
proportions to build a 3D image.
Combining this with sizing information from retailers, the
system would also overcome the problem of variable sizing, which
can mean a shopper is a "medium" in one store but a "large" in
another.
The technology builds on previous work by the University of
Surrey that was used to create animated characters in games like
the Sims.
Adrian Hilton, who is working on the technology at the
University, told Reuters that while some shoppers may still
enjoy the experience of browsing in stores and trying on
clothes, for others an improvement in the reliability of
shopping online will be welcome.
"For the male market, I think we're there," he said.