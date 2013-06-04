* Belgian looks to CERN's LHC for answers
* Published ideas on "Higgs" boson before Briton
* Some say particle should be renamed
By Robert Evans
GENEVA, June 4 Francois Englert, the Belgian
physicist widely tipped to share a Nobel prize this year with
Britain's Peter Higgs, said on Tuesday many cosmic mysteries
remain despite the discovery of the boson that gave shape to the
universe.
And he predicted that new signs of the real makeup of the
cosmos, and what might lie beyond, should emerge from 2015 when
the world's most powerful research machine - the Large Hadron
Collider (LHC) at CERN - goes back into operation.
"Things cannot be as simple as our Standard Model," Englert
told Reuters, referring to the draft concept of how the universe
works for which the last missing element was provided when the
long-sought particle named for Higgs was spotted last year.
"There are so many questions that the model doesn't answer.
There must be much, much more. And we look to getting closer to
understanding what that is when the data starts emerging from
a more powerful LHC," he said.
Englert, 81, spoke during a visit to CERN, the research
centre near Geneva where discovery of the boson - which with its
linked force field made creation of stars and planets possible
after the Big Bang 13.8 billion years ago - was made.
The giant subterranean LHC was shut down in February to be
equipped to collide particles at close to the speed of light
with twice as much force as during its first three years of
operations, crowned with the Higgs' appearance.
Englert's visit, with Belgium's prime minister Elio Di Rupo,
came amid discussion among scientists on whether the particle
should remain tied to the name of Higgs or also bear a reference
to Englert and another Belgian physicist Robert Brout.
THREE RESEARCH EFFORTS
The concept of a particle and field that turned flying
matter into mass after the primeval explosion that gave birth to
the universe emerged in 1964 - the product of three separate
research efforts by six physicists in all.
While Higgs, now 83, worked largely alone, Brout - who died
in 2011 - and Englert combined their investigations in Belgium
while another team - two Americans, Gerald Guralnik and Carl
Hagen and Briton Tom Kibble - worked on the idea in London.
Brout and Englert published a paper on their research at the
end of August 1964, and Higgs of the University of Edinburgh
issued his own six weeks later, followed by Guralnik, Hagen and
Kibble a month after that.
But as interest grew in the idea of what was initially
called a "scalar" field and boson, the concept became popularly
associated with Higgs. Exactly how this happened has never
become clear, although there are several theories.
In Belgium it was dubbed the "Brout-Englert-Higgs" or BEH
mechanism, a term used by Englert in a short speech to CERN
researchers and students on Tuesday. Belgian newspapers have
championed the idea of renaming it that way.
Others, including Hagen himself, have insisted that the work
of his London team which was based at the British capital's
Imperial College, should be recognised.
The issue has gained spice because it is likely that the
Nobel committee will award its annual physics prize this autumn
for discovery of the boson - and such an honour can, under
current rules, go to no more than three living people.
CERN, and its U.S. counterpart Fermilab near Chicago,
decline to take a position, either on the prize or a name
change. "One thing is clear, the Nobel people have a helluva
problem to resolve," said one senior CERN official.
(Reported by Robert Evans; Editing by Andrew Heavens)