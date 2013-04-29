By Sharon Begley
| NEW YORK, April 29
NEW YORK, April 29 Parents whose children are
struggling with math often view intense tutoring as the best way
to help them master crucial skills, but a new study released on
Monday suggests that for some kids even that is a lost cause.
According to the research, the size of one key brain
structure and the connections between it and other regions can
help identify the 8- and 9-year olds who will hardly benefit
from one-on-one math instruction.
"We could predict how much a child learned from the tutoring
based on measures of brain structure and connectivity," said
Vinod Menon, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences
at Stanford University School of Medicine, who led the research.
The study, published in the online edition of Proceedings of
the National Academy of Sciences, is the first to use brain
imaging to look for a connection between brain attributes and
the ability to learn arithmetic. But despite its publication in
a well-respected journal, the research immediately drew
criticism.
Jonathan Moreno, professor of medical ethics at the
University of Pennsylvania, fears that some parents and teachers
might "give up now" on a math-challenged child. "If it gets into
the popular consciousness that it's wise to have your kid's
brain checked out" before making decisions about academic
options, he said, "that raises huge issues."
Menon and his fellow scientists agree that their research
shouldn't lead to hasty conclusions. They are exploring whether
any interventions might change the brain in such a way that
children who struggle with math can benefit more from tutoring.
Just as learning to juggle increases the amount of gray
matter in the area of adult brains that is responsible for
spatial attention, said Menon, maybe something could pump up
regions relevant to learning arithmetic before a child begins
math tutoring.
Until then, he said "it's conceivable" that parents will
interpret the new study as saying some kids cannot benefit from
math tutoring, "and give up [on their child] before even trying.
How this plays out is far from clear."
MENTAL MATH
The study was conceived as a way to understand why some
children benefit more than others from math instruction, said
study co-author Lynn Fuchs, professor of special education at
Vanderbilt University and an expert on ways to improve reading
and math skills in students with learning disabilities.
For the research, the scientists first ran several tests on
24 third-graders to measure their IQ, working memory and reading
and math ability. The children also underwent brain imaging.
Structural MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) revealed the size
and shape of various regions, while functional MRIs revealed
connections among them.
Then the children received 22 one-on-one tutoring sessions,
spread over eight weeks, for eight to nine hours per week. The
tutoring emphasized number knowledge (principles like 5 + 4 = 4
+ 5, and that many pairs of numbers add up to, say, 9) and
fast-paced mental math ("quick, what is 6 + 9?").
After the tutoring, the children all improved in their
arithmetic ability, solving more problems correctly and more
quickly. But the amount of improvement varied enormously, from 8
percent to 198 percent.
None of the measures - pre-tutoring IQ score, working memory
and math skills - predicted how much a child would improve.
But when the scientists compared each child's improvement
with his or her pre-tutoring brain images, two connections
jumped out. The volume of gray matter (neurons) in the right
hippocampus, one of the twin structures crucial for forming
memories, varied by about 10 percent in the children, Stanford's
Menon said. The strength of the wiring between the hippocampus
and the prefrontal cortex and the basal ganglia varied by about
15 percent. Both predicted how much a child's math skills
improved with tutoring, the scientists reported.
The prefrontal cortex, behind the forehead, "is important
for cognitive control, which plays a role in the formation of
long-term memories," Menon said. The basal ganglia, tucked under
the brain's outer surface, "is involved in habit formation and
procedural memory," such as how to add numbers.
"Children with a larger right hippocampus and greater
connectivity between the hippocampus and these two structures
improved their arithmetic problem-solving skills more," said
Menon.
These brain features explained 25 percent to 55 percent of
the variation in improvement after math tutoring, he said. That,
of course, leaves almost half of the difference among children
to be explained by other factors.
Among the concerns raised about the study is its size. It
enrolled only two dozen children, on a par with many
neuroimaging studies but quite small for research that might
influence people's behavior, said psychologist Scott Lilienfeld
of Emory University.
"This is very, very preliminary evidence that brain
measurements might tell you something that psychological
measurements don't," said Lilienfeld, co-author with
psychiatrist Sally Satel of an upcoming book, "Brainwashed: The
Seductive Appeal of Mindless Neuroscience," that critiques some
uses of neuroimaging. "It's important to see if the findings
hold up in a second sample [of children], and if other labs
corroborate this."
Because brain images seem more rigorous than psychological
measures, he said, there is a risk that parents and educators
will interpret the study as definitive evidence that some
children are doomed to be innumerate.
"Caution has to be the watchword here," he said.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Michele Gershberg and
Douglas Royalty)