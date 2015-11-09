(Corrects paragraph 3 to physicists instead of physicians)
By Sarah McBride
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF. Nov 8 Academia just
turned a little more glitzy for a select group of scientists.
Russian billionaire Yuri Milner on Sunday handed out seven
Breakthrough Prizes, the award for scientific accomplishment he
created three years ago alongside technology giants including
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, 23andme founder Anne Wojcicki
and Google co-founder Sergey Brin. The prizes are worth $3
million, around three times the sum a Nobel Prize winner
receives.
For one group of Breakthrough recipients, the honor will
carry more prestige than cash. Some 1370 physicists are being
honored as part of a single $3 million prize for their work
confirming the theory of neutrino oscillation, a phenomenon in
quantum mechanics.
Seven team leaders will split two-thirds of the prize. That
leaves $1 million to split among the others, or around $700 to
each physicist.
"I would love to give $3 million to each one, but we're not
there yet," Milner said in an interview on Friday. Increasingly,
he added, breakthroughs are made through vast consortiums rather
than a handful of scientists working in relative isolation,
raising the chances of such shared prizes in future.
Five prizes went to researchers in life sciences for
advances in areas ranging from optogenetics to sequencing of
ancient genomes. A prize in mathematics went to a professor at
the University of California, Berkeley, for work in low
dimensional topology and geometric group theory.
Eight scientists early in their mathematics and physics
careers won awards of $100,000.
Milner has set his sights on giving the sciences the same
cultural resonance as sports or entertainment, but on Friday, he
said it was too early to see if his work was having any effect.
He pointed to the ceremony's broadcast on a major U.S. network,
Fox, for the first time as a sign things were moving in the
right direction.
A onetime physics PhD student in Moscow who dropped out to
move to the United States in 1990, Milner has backed some of the
world's biggest technology companies, including Facebook.
Seth MacFarlane, creator of the hit TV series "Family Guy,"
is hosted the black-tie ceremony, held at the NASA Ames Research
Center in Mountain View, Calif.
Hollywood celebrities like pop star Christina Aguilera
hobnobbed with Silicon Valley celebrities like Theranos chief
Elizabeth Holmes, whose blood-testing company has come under
fire in recent weeks. News Corp. O> chief executive Rupert
Murdoch sat next to Gen. David Petraeus.
Singer Pharrell Williams serenaded the audience before
dinner, created by chef Thomas Keller. Other celebrities milling
about included actress Hilary Swank and cast members of the TV
show "Silicon Valley."
Earlier this year, Milner said he would spend $100 million
looking for intelligent life in space by searching for radio and
light signals.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Andrew Hay)