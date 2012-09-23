By Chris Wickham
| LONDON, Sept 23
Researchers have created a new
material that could solve some of the problems holding back
projects to combat global warming by capturing and burying
carbon emitted from power stations.
The material, made from aluminium nitrate salt, cheap
organic materials and water, is non-toxic and requires less
energy to strip out the carbon when it becomes saturated, the
scientists said.
Carbon capture has not yet been proven on a commercial scale
and pilot projects have been hindered by concerns that the
ammonia-based materials, or amines, used to absorb carbon can
themselves produce toxic emissions.
They are also expensive and need large amounts of heat to
boil out the carbon so it can be taken away and stored.
The researchers say their new absorber, dubbed NOTT-300,
could overcome all these problems.
"I feel this can been viewed as a revolution to a certain
degree," Sihai Yang from Nottingham University, who worked on
the project, told Reuters.
"It is non-toxic, and zero heating input is required for the
regeneration. There is promising potential to overcome the
traditional amine material on both environmental and economic
grounds."
Timmy Ramirez-Cuesta, who worked on the project at the ISIS
research centre at the Rutherford Appleton Laboratory in
Oxfordshire, said the new material could simplify carbon capture
by using interchangeable filters.
"When the material is saturated, the exhaust gases are
diverted to the second container where the process continues,"
he said."The full container is disconnected from the system and
the CO2 is removed using a vacuum and collected. The regenerated
container can then be reconnected and used repeatedly."
The team, which also included scientists from the University
of Oxford and Peking University in China, say the new material
captured close to 100 percent of the carbon dioxide in
experiments using a cocktail of gases.
Although the rate could be lower in the "dynamic conditions"
of a real power station, it should still be over 90 percent,
which is a key test for the viability of an absorber.
The material can pick up harmful gases, including sulphur
dioxide, in a mixture, allowing others like hydrogen, methane,
nitrogen and oxygen to pass through.
It does, however, absorb water vapour and the researchers
are doing further work to overcome the problem, which could
reduce its performance with CO2.
Martin Schroeder at Nottingham, who led the research, said
NOTT-300 could also be put to use in gas purification. Natural
gas often contains 10 percent of carbon dioxide impurity which
needs to be removed before it can be used.
The scientists said they are working with companies in the
carbon capture business on commercialising the new material.
The research was published in the journal Nature Chemistry.