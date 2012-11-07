LONDON Nov 7 The widening gap between the
amount of data the world produces and our capacity to store it
is giving a new lease of life to the humble cassette tape.
Although consumers have abandoned the audio cassette in
favour of the ubiquitous iPod, organisations with large amounts
of data, from patient records to capacity-hungry video archives,
have continued to use tape as a cheap and secure storage medium.
Researchers at IBM are trying to keep this 60-year
old technology relevant for at least the next decade and they
are getting help from rising energy costs, which are forcing
companies to look for cheaper alternatives to stacks of
power-hungry hard drives.
Evangelos Eleftheriou and his colleagues at IBM Research in
Zurich, Switzerland, have developed a cassette just 10 cm by
10cm by 2cm that can hold about 35 terabytes of data, the
equivalent of a library with 400 kilometres of bookshelves.
"It is really the greenest storage technology," Eleftheriou
told Reuters. "Tape at rest, consumes literally zero power."
Unlike hard drive storage devices, which have to be on
continuously, tape systems only consume power when data is being
read or recorded, giving them a carbon footprint a fraction that
of their disc-based counterparts.
Latency is the biggest disadvantage. Tapes have to be
retrieved, usually by a robotic selector, and then loaded into a
reading device.
But for much of the world's archived data, access time is
not critical. From legal archives and company records kept to
comply with legislation like the Sarbanes Oxley Act in the
United States, to data on traffic flow and weather patterns,
keeping secure copies is more important than instant access.
"If you have big data then you have really big backups,"
said Eleftheriou.
This is borne out by an estimate from consultancy Coughlin
Associates that about 400 exabytes, equal to 20 million times
the content of U.S. Library of Congress, is currently stored on
tape.
The new IBM cassette, originally developed with Fuji Film
, packs about 29.5 billion bits on a square inch of tape
using a coating made from the chemical compound barium ferrite,
which maximises so-called linear density - the amount of data
that can be squeezed onto a length of the tape.
The other limitation is the number of tracks that can be
laid down and the researchers have developed novel
nanopositioning technologies that can position the read and
write heads with an accuracy of 10 to 15 billionths of a metre.
SERIOUSLY BIG DATA
Eleftheriou and his team believe they can increase the
storage capacity to 100 billion bits per square inch and they
hope this will make tape storage a contender for one of the
world's biggest data collection projects - the huge radio
telescope known as the Square Kilometre Array (SKA).
In just over 10 years the SKA will start scanning the skies
from two remote sites in South Africa and Australia, and it will
generate 10 times the data traffic of the global internet.
"There's going to be a lot of data pouring out of what is
essentially a giant computer with a few bits of metal (the
dishes and the antennae) on the ends," said Andy Faulkner, an
astrophysicist at Cambridge University and one of the project
engineers on the SKA.
Faulkner said there has been quite a shift towards using
hard drives in astronomy in recent years because their capacity
has grown so far and fast, but the SKA will be a different
kettle of fish, not least because of the vast amount of data it
will generate and the restrictions on power usage from its
remote location.
"In truth, nobody knows just yet what we will be using given
the 10-year time frame but tape storage is very interesting
because you don't necessarily need real time access to
everything."