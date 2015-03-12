* CERN pushes into new phase with boosted LHC
* Higher-powered machine to look for dark matter
* New collisions will probably begin late May
By Robert Evans
GENEVA, March 12 Scientists at the CERN physics
research centre said on Thursday the mystery dark matter that
makes up 96 percent of the stuff of the universe will be a prime
target for their souped-up Large Hadron Collider (LHC) in the
coming years.
They also held out the prospect of other discoveries that
could dramatically change the view of how the cosmos works once
particle collisions resume in the vast underground complex in
two months time.
"I have a dream. I want to see the first light in the Dark
Universe," CERN chief Rolf Heuer told a news conference,
referring to a concept that includes not just dark matter but
the dark energy believed to be driving the universe apart.
"We don't know what dark matter is, but maybe there is a
place where we can find it (in the LHC)," said Dave Charlton,
spokesman for the ATLAS experiment at CERN, the European
Organisation for Nuclear Research near Geneva.
The press conference was called before the relaunch of the
subterranean LHC later this month, after a two-year shutdown
that saw its energy power doubled.
During the first three years of its run from 2010, particles
were smashed together billions of times a minute at a collision
energy of 7 TeV (tera-electron-volts), each creating a fizzing
scenario like that thought to have followed the Big Bang.
It was that apocalyptic event 13.8 billion years ago that
led to the creation of the universe, both the known or seeable
one and the vastly greater dark version.
The revamped LHC will smash proton particles together at a
total energy of 13 TeV, producing up to 10 times more data.
These collisions will probably begin late in May, Heuer said.
The first LHC run turned up, by 2012, the signals of the
long-sought Higgs boson and its energy field which scientists
say plays the key role in converting mass into matter.
The boson was envisaged in the standard model of the make-up
of the universe, put together during the 1970s as a draft
blueprint of how the whole complex works.
But the model cannot explain many phenomena -- including the
real nature of gravity, hints of extra dimensions, or the nature
and origin of the two dark elements in the cosmic picture.
Latest research by space-based instruments puts the overall
content of the universe at 68 per cent dark energy and 27 per
cent dark matter with the visible galaxies, stars and planets
making up the small remaining portion.
Dark matter is only known to exist because of its effect on
the visible material around it.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)