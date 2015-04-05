* Particle beams sent round revamped machine
* Results not likely for months, even years
(Recasts throughout)
By Robert Evans
GENEVA, April 5 Scientists at Europe's physics
research centre CERN on Sunday restarted their "Big Bang" Large
Hadron Collider (LHC), embarking on a bid to probe into the
"dark universe" they believe lies beyond the visible one.
CERN reported that particle beams were successfully pushed
around the LHC in both directions after a two-year shutdown for
a major refit described as a Herculean task that doubled its
power -- and its reach into the unknown.
"It's fantastic to see it going so well after such a major
overhaul," CERN Director General Rolf Heuer told delighted
scientists and engineers as the beams moved round the tubes of
the 27-km (17-mile) underground complex.
But it will be two months before particle collisions --
mini-versions of the Big Bang primordial blast that brought the
universe into being 13.8 billion years ago -- begin and at least
a year more before any results can be expected.
Study of many billions of collisions in the LHC's first run
from 2010-2013 produced proof by 2012 of the existence of the
Higgs boson and its linked force field, a long sought mechanism
that gives mass to matter.
But that was part of the 40-year-old Standard Model of how
the universe is believed to work at the level of the fundamental
particles that make up everything in it, including life.
With its capacity to smash particles together at almost the
speed of light and at a collision energy twice that of its first
run, scientists hope that the revamped LHC will produce evidence
of what has been dubbed "New Physics".
Among elements of this concept are the "dark matter" thought
to make up some 96 per cent of the stuff of the universe while
being totally invisible, and super-symmetry, or SUSY, under
which all visible particles have unseen counterparts.
"If I had to bet on what we will find, I would go for SUSY,"
said Oliver Buchmueller, a scientist on one of the four machines
around the ring that records each collision. "But we could also
find something very, very unexpected," he added.
"This is what makes life on the energy frontier so
exciting."
But CERN will only gradually move towards applying the full
energy now within the power of the LHC, mindful of a helium leak
in 2008 that forced postponement of the machine's first LHC run
for two years, and an electrical fault that put off Sunday's
start-up, originally set for last month, by two weeks.
(Reporting by Robert Evans; Editing by John Stonestreet and
Stephen Powell)