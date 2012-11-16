GENEVA Nov 16 A dozen kung fu nuns from an
Asian Buddhist order displayed their martial arts prowess to
bemused scientists at CERN this week as their spiritual leader
explained how their energy was like that of the cosmos.
The nuns, all from the Himalayan region, struck poses of
hand-chops, high-kicks and punches on Thursday while touring the
research centre where physicists at the frontiers of science are
probing the origins of the universe.
"Men and women carry different energy," said His Holiness
Gyalwang Drukpa, a monk who ranks only slightly below the Dalai
Lama in the global Buddhist hierarchy. "Both male and female
energies are needed to better the world."
This, he said, was a scientific principle "as fundamental as
the relationship between the sun and the moon" and its
importance was similar to that of the particle collisions in
CERN's vast "Big Bang" machine, the Large Hadron Collider (LHC).
The nuns, mostly slim and fit-looking teenagers with shaven
heads and clad in flowing burgundy robes, nodded sagely.
But the 49-year-old Gyalwang Drukpa, head since the age of
four of one of the new independent schools of Tibetan Buddhism
centred in India and Nepal, stressed that their visit to CERN
was not just scientific in purpose.
GENDER EQUALITY
By taking the nuns around the world and letting people of
other countries enjoy their martial displays, he told physicists
and reporters: "I hope to raise awareness about gender equality
and the need for the empowerment of women."
The nuns themselves -- who star on Youtube videos -- have
benefited from this outlook, he said.
For centuries in Tibet -- incorporated into communist China
since 1951 -- and its surrounds, women were strictly barred from
practising any form of martial art.
In his homeland Himalayan region of Ladakh, the Gyalwang
Drukpa said, women were mainly servants, cooks and cleaners to
monks.
About three years ago he decided to break out of this
pattern and improve the health and spiritual well-being of women
by training them in kung fu and even allowing them to perform
sacred rites once also restricted to men.
"And a very good thing too," declared CERN physicist Pauline
Gagnon, who recently wrote a blog study pointing to the low,
although growing, proportion of women in scientific research
around the world.
The visit to CERN, whose director general Rolf Heuer
recently sponsored a conference of scientists, theologians and
philosophers to discuss the tense relationship between science
and religion, was not the first by a top religious leader.
In 1983 the sprawling campus on the border of France and
Switzerland hosted the Dalai Lama, Buddhism's most revered
figure, who argues that most scientific discoveries prove the
truth of the view of the cosmos expounded by his faith --
sometimes dubbed by outsiders an "atheistic religion."
Pope John-Paul II preceded him in 1982 and the present Pope
Benedict has a standing invitation from Heuer.
(Reported by Robert Evans, edited by Paul Casciato)