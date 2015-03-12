* Researchers start study to create chicken cells in test
tube
* Whole piece of chicken trickier to make in lab than minced
beef
* Global demand for meat seen doubling by 2050
By Tova Cohen and Eric Auchard
TEL AVIV/FRANKFURT, March 12 Two years after
scientists cooked up the first test tube beef hamburger,
researchers in Israel are working on an even trickier recipe:
the world's first lab-grown chicken.
Professor Amit Gefen, a bioengineer at Tel Aviv University,
has begun a year-long feasibility study into manufacturing
chicken in a lab, funded by a non-profit group called the Modern
Agriculture Foundation which hopes "cultured meat" will one day
replace the raising of animals for slaughter.
The foundation's co-founder Shir Friedman hopes to have
produced "a recipe for how to culture chicken cells" by the end
of the year.
The researchers say their task is more difficult than
producing the first lab-grown hamburger, a $300,000 beef patty
cooked up at Maastricht University in the Netherlands after five
years of research financed by Google co-founder Sergey
Brin.
Rather than gathering small fibres of cow muscle into one
big chunk of meat, Gefen will try to make a whole piece of
chicken, starting from a single cell.
Animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of
Animals offered a $1 million prize to the first lab able to use
chicken cells to create commercially viable test tube meat, but
the 2014 deadline passed without anyone laying claim.
Gefen, an expert in tissue engineering, said the plan is to
culture chicken cells and let them divide and multiply. In
previous research he used growth factors extracted from tumours
to stimulate cells, but this is not appropriate for food.
BIG NAMES
Demand for meat is expected to double between 2000 and 2050,
when the earth's population is set to surpass 9 billion, and
proponents of growing meat in the lab say it is the only way to
meet such demand without destroying the environment.
According to a study by Oxford University and the
University of Amsterdam, cultured meat would produce 96 percent
less greenhouse gas, consume 82 to 96 percent less water and
virtually eliminate land requirements needed to raise livestock.
"In the not so distant future we will look back at how we
used to raise cows and chickens and put so much effort into
getting a small piece of meat," Friedman said.
Some big name investors are entering the field. Yahoo
co-founder Jerry Yang and Asia's wealthiest man Li Ka-shing have
invested in Hampton Creek, which is creating plant-based
substitutes for eggs. Microsoft's Bill Gates and Twitter
founders Evan Williams and Biz Stone have backed a company
called Beyond Meat. PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel has backed
Modern Meadow, which creates food from tissue engineering.
Growing chicken in a lab would be a big step. It accounts
for nearly a third of the world's total meat, second behind
pork, which it is expected to overtake sometime in the next
decade, according to an OECD report.
(Editing by Peter Graff)