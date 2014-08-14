By Will Dunham
WASHINGTON Aug 14 An experimental vaccine being
developed by U.S. government scientists to prevent the painful
mosquito-borne viral disease chikungunya has shown promise in
its first human trials but remains years away from approval for
widespread use.
In a study published on Thursday in the Lancet medical
journal, National Institutes of Health scientists said the
vaccine elicited an impressive immune response in all 25 adult
volunteers who took part and caused no worrisome side effects.
"We believe it is a highly promising vaccine given how well
tolerated it was and how robust the immune responses were," said
the leader of the study, Dr. Julie Ledgerwood of the NIH's
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Infection with the virus, spread by two mosquito species,
typically is not fatal but can cause debilitating symptoms
including fever, headache and severe joint pain lasting weeks or
months. There is no current treatment and no licensed vaccine to
prevent it.
It showed up for the first time in the Americas late last
year. In the United States, locally transmitted infections - as
opposed to infections in Americans traveling abroad - have been
reported for the first time this year.
The early-stage clinical trial involved 25 healthy American
volunteers ages 18 to 50 years old who were given one of three
dosage levels of the vaccine in three injections over a 20-week
period.
The volunteers were not exposed to the chikungunya virus,
but their immune response was measured in the form of
neutralizing antibodies - proteins produced by a special type of
white blood cell that defends a person from an invading virus.
An immune response was seen in most of the volunteers after
the first vaccination. Following the second, all exhibited high
levels of antibodies. There also was a significant increase in
antibodies after the third injection.
The antibodies lasted a long time and were present in all of
the volunteers six months following their final shot.
This was a so-called Phase I trial testing the safety of a
vaccine and looking at dosage ranges. Before securing regulatory
approval, the vaccine would need to go through a Phase II trial
using a larger group of people to test potential effectiveness
and further evaluate safety. Next would be a Phase III trial
with large numbers of people to confirm effectiveness and
safety.
The vaccine already was shown to protect rhesus monkeys from
chikungunya.
"A Phase II trial likely would take several more years, both
for the production of vaccine as well as development and
completion of the trial," Ledgerwood said.
Ledgerwood said the NIH needs to work with private
organizations or industry partners to move forward.
"At least one such potential partner is interested," she
added without saying who it was. "For most vaccines, development
takes decades. We don't think it should take that long for this
vaccine."
Vaccines often are made from killed viruses or weakened live
viruses. This one is different. It is a virus-like particle
(VLP) vaccine similar to the type used against human
papillomavirus (HPV).
