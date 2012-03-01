* Science researchers will use initially
* Higgs boson, genomes and volcanoes targeted
By Robert Evans
GENEVA, March 1 Three key research centres
and a consortium of Internet companies said on Thursday they
would work together on a European cloud computing platform to
handle the continent's rapidly growing demand for computer
capacity.
A statement from CERN, the Geneva-based particle physics
organisation, said the platform -- dubbed "Helix Nebula-the
Science Cloud" -- would be made available to government bodies
and industry after a two-year pilot phase.
Also participating in the programme are the European Space
Agency (ESA) and the German-based European Molecular Biology
Laboratory (EMBL), which like CERN are gathering vast volumes of
information that cannot presently be processed.
The 13 information technology providers involved include
French-based Atos, Paris-based Cap Gemini,
UK-based Logica, French-based Orange Business Services,
Spain's Telefonica and French-based Thales,
the statement said.
"This pan-European partnership across academia and industry
... will foster innovation for science and create new commercial
markets," said CERN, where the World-Wide Web was created in the
early 1990s.
But the three research bodies will initially use Helix
Nebula to boost processing of data from their own operations --
at CERN in the search for the Higgs boson, which is believed to
have given mass to matter at the dawn of the universe.
Cloud computing centralises data and applications in
remote -- usually commercial -- computer banks rather than
onsite in institutions, companies and homes, and allows the
sharing of processing and data storage.
Information technology specialists say it also turns
computing power from a commodity, that may or may not be used to
the full by a single user, into a service users can draw -- and
pay for -- only what they need over the Internet.
At CERN, tens of thousands of computer disks recording
particle collisions in its Large Hadron Collider (LHC), which is
also probing into cosmic mysteries like dark matter and
super-symmetry, need to be analysed monthly.
"We see Helix-Nebula as a great way of working with industry
to meet this challenge," said the centre's IT chief Frederic
Hemmer. CERN is about to increase the power of its LHC, which
will quadruple the data it produces.
EMBL is setting up a new service to ease the analysis of
large genomes, like those from mammals, in a programme focused
on achieving greater insight into evolution and biodiversity
across a range of organisms.
"The quantities of genomic-sequence data are vast, and the
need for high-performance computing infrastructures and
bio-informatics expertise to analyse it poses a challenge for
many laboratories," said Rupert Lueck of the EMBL IT centre in
Heidelberg.
The Paris-based ESA is working with national space research
bodies in France and Germany and Italy's National Research
Council to set up an Earth observation platform to focus on
earthquake and volcano research.
Officials there said the new cloud platform would enable the
agency and its partners to analyse promptly data from ESA
satellites.
((robert.j.evans@thomsonreuters.com)(+41227333831)(+41794460572
)