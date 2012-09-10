By Chris Wickham
| LONDON, Sept 10
LONDON, Sept 10 Scientists have found nature's
way of creating colour that never fades, a technique they say
could replace pigments used in industry with natural plant
extracts in products from food colouring to security features in
banknotes.
Layers of cellulose that reflect specific wavelengths of
light - 'structural colour' found in peacock feathers, scarab
beetles and butterflies - make a particularly intense blue in
the Pollia condensata plant, scientists say.
Samples of the fruit in plant collections dating back to the
19th century had not lost any shine or intensity, they found.
"By taking inspiration from nature, it is possible to obtain
smart multifunctional materials using sustainable routes with
abundant and cheap materials like cellulose," said University of
Cambridge physicist Silvia Vignolini.
"It is 10 times more intense and bright than any colour
achieved with a pigment," said Vignolini, who led the study with
plant scientist Beverley Glover.
Although the fruit has no nutritional value, birds were
attracted by its bright colour, possibly as a decoration for
their nests or to impress mates, helping in seed dispersal.
"This obscure little plant has hit on a fantastic way of
making an irresistible, shiny, sparkly, multi-coloured,
iridescent signal to every bird in the vicinity, without wasting
any of its precious photosynthetic reserves on bird food," said
Glover.
And, unlike pigments, structural colour does not fade over
time as it is not broken down by absorbing light.
"Edible, cellulose-based nanostructures with structural
colour can be used as substitutes for toxic dyes and colorants
in food," said Vignolini. The paper industry is already set up
to extract and use cellulose and its processes could also be
adapted for security labelling or cosmetics, she said.
"Cellulose-based structures have a really strong optical
response and are completely inert in the human body," she said.
Another advantage of the technique is that the desired
colour can be achieved by adding layers in the structure to
reflect different wavelengths, rather than buying new pigment.
Similar research by Peter Vukusic at Exeter University into
the structure that creates colour in butterfly wings has spawned
a pigment-free photonic make-up from French cosmetics company
L'Oreal.
"I saw how brilliant optically some of these structural
colours are," Vukusic told Reuters. "Some species collected as
far back as the eighteenth century are as bright today as
freshly hatched butterflies."
Vukusic said although some car companies, including BMW
, have also exploited the phenomenon to produce
iridescent paint that changes colour when viewed from different
angles, "this is nothing compared to what you see in nature".
He said that if production challenges can be overcome, the
abundance of cellulose - the basis of most green plant material
- makes it a material with great potential.
The research is published today in the scientific journal
Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)