WASHINGTON, April 16 You can forget about the
birds and the bees. If you really want to learn how babies are
made, you need to know about Juno and Izumo.
Fertilization takes place when an egg cell and a sperm cell
recognize one another and fuse to form an embryo. But how they
recognize each other in order to hook up had remained a mystery.
Researchers said on Wednesday they have identified a protein
on the egg cell's surface that interacts with another protein on
the surface of a sperm cell, allowing the two cells to join.
This protein, dubbed Juno in honor of the ancient Roman
goddess of fertility and marriage, and its counterpart in sperm,
named Izumo after a Japanese marriage shrine, are essential for
reproduction in mammals including people, they said.
This new understanding of the role of these two proteins
could help improve the treatment of infertility and guide the
development of new contraceptives, the researchers said.
"By identifying this interaction between Juno and Izumo, we
now know the identity of the receptor proteins found on the
surface of our father's sperm and our mother's egg that must
interact at the moment at which we were conceived," said Gavin
Wright of the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute in Britain, one of
the researchers in the study published in the journal Nature.
The researchers are now screening infertile women to try to
determine whether problems with the Juno receptor are to blame.
"It is remarkable that about 20 percent of infertility cases
have an unexplained cause," said Enrica Bianchi of the Sanger
Institute, another of the researchers.
"We are now asking whether Juno is involved in these cases
of unexplained infertility," Bianchi added.
Wright said that if defects in the Juno receptor are in fact
implicated in human infertility, a simple, non-invasive genetic
screening test could be developed to identify affected women.
"This then would allow us to guide the fertility treatment,"
Wright said, letting affected women proceed directly to a
procedure called intracytoplasmic sperm injection involving
direct injection of sperm into an egg obtained from in vitro
fertilization.
Japanese researchers identified the sperm cell's Izumo
protein in 2005, but the identity of its counterpart on the egg
cell had remained elusive. The Sanger Institute researchers made
an artificial version of Izumo to try to find an answer, and
found that it interacted with Juno to initiate fertilization.
They then developed mice that lacked Juno. The females of
these mice were infertile because their egg cells did not fuse
with sperm. The Japanese researchers earlier had shown that male
mice lacking the Izumo sperm protein were also infertile.
In the new study, the researchers detected a quick loss of
the Juno protein from the egg's surface after fertilization.
They said this may account for how a fertilized egg blocks out
additional sperm cells, preventing formation of embryos with
more than one sperm cell that would not be viable.
