* Makes up over a quarter of the universe
* Could open way to resolve other cosmic enigmas
By Robert Evans
GENEVA, April 3 Scientists said on Wednesday
they may be close to tracking down the mysterious "dark matter",
a substance that makes up more than a quarter of the universe
but has never been seen.
A final identification of what makes up the enigmatic
material would open up whole new areas of research including the
possibility of multiple universes and other dimensions, said
physicists.
An international team at Geneva's CERN research centre said
it had picked up what might be the first physical trace left by
dark matter while studying cosmic rays recorded on board the
International Space Station over the past 18 months.
They had found a surge of positron particles which may have
been created by decaying dark matter - a substance so central to
the universe it sets the position of planets and stars.
Samuel Ting, chief of the project that built CERN's giant
AMS particle detector, told a crowded seminar at the centre more
data was needed to be sure that dark matter had been sighted.
"Over the coming months, AMS will be able to tell us
conclusively whether these positrons are a signal for dark
matter, or if they have some other origin," he said.
Ting said it was also possible the surges came from pulsars
- rotating neutron stars that emit a pulsing radiation.
But CERN physicist Pauline Gagnon told Reuters after hearing
Ting that the precision of the AMS could make it possible "to
get a first hold on dark matter really soon".
"That would be terrific, like discovering a completely new
continent. It would really open the door to a whole new world,"
said Gagnon.
Dark matter, which surrounds galaxies across the universe,
is invisible because it does not reflect light. Its presence has
been established by the gravitational pull it exerts on planets
and stars.
Last week, the European Space Agency's Planck telescope
revealed data from just after the Big Bang 13.8 billion years
ago showing the mysterious substance made up 26.8 percent of the
density of the universe, more than previously thought.
Normal matter, the galaxies and planets that can be seen by
astronomers with ever-increasing powerful telescopes, makes up
only 4.9 per cent. The rest is an even more enigmatic "dark
energy" believed to be driving the expansion of the universe.
Ting has described dark matter as "one of the most important
mysteries of physics today". Its traces are being sought not
only through the AMS, or Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, but in
laboratories on earth and deep below ground.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)