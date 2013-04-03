* Invisible but makes up more than quarter of universe
* Could clear way to resolve other cosmic enigmas
* Data tracked by giant space-born detector
(Adds detail)
By Robert Evans
GENEVA, April 3 Scientists said on Wednesday
they may be close to tracking down the mysterious "dark matter"
which makes up more than a quarter of the universe but has never
been seen.
A final identification of what makes up the enigmatic
material would solve one of the biggest mysteries in physics and
open up new investigations into the possibility of multiple
universes and other areas, said researchers.
Members of an international team had picked up what might be
the first physical trace left by dark matter while studying
cosmic rays recorded on the International Space Station, said
the head of the the Europe- and U.S.-based research project
Samuel Ting.
He told a packed seminar at the CERN research centre, near
Geneva, the team had found a surge of positron particles that
might have come from dark matter.
In the coming months, he said, the CERN-built AMS particle
detector on the space station "will be able to tell us
conclusively whether these positrons are a signal for dark
matter or if they have some other origin".
Dark matter, once the stuff of science fiction, "is one of
the most important mysteries of physics today," Ting, a
professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and 1976
Nobel physics prize winner, has written.
Sometimes called the sculptor of the universe's millions of
galaxies because of the way its gravity shapes their formation,
its existence has long been recognised because of the way it
pushes visible stars and planets around.
But efforts in laboratories on earth and in deep underground
caverns to find concrete evidence that it is there, and to
establish what it is, have so far proven fruitless.
Ting said it was also possible the surges came from pulsars
- rotating neutron stars that emit a pulsing radiation.
But CERN physicist Pauline Gagnon told Reuters after hearing
Ting that the precision of the AMS could make it possible "to
get a first hold on dark matter really soon".
"That would be terrific, like discovering a completely new
continent. It would really open the door to a whole new world,"
said Gagnon, a Canadian physicist on ATLAS, one of the two CERN
teams that believe they found evidence of the elusive Higgs
particle in the centre's Large Hadron Collider.
NEW PHYSICS
John Conway, a physics professor from the University of
California, Davis, working at CERN, said a confirmed discovery
would push scientists into uncharted realms of research.
He said fresh insights could be gained into super-symmetry,
a theory that says the current known 17 elementary particles
have heavier but invisible counterparts, and dimensions beyond
the currently known length, breadth and height, and time.
Other scientists, especially cosmologists now trying to peer
back beyond the Big Bang 13.8 billion years ago, suggest
identification of dark matter could give new clues to whether
the universe itself is alone or one of many.
New research could start at CERN's Large Hadron Collider
when the vast machine resumes operations in early 2015.
The huge subterranean complex running under the Franco-Swiss
border at the foot of the Jura mountains was shut down in
February to double its power and multiply the millions of
"mini-Big Bang" particle collisions it can stage daily.
Until last week, dark matter was thought to make up around
24 percent of the universe, with normal matter - galaxies, stars
and planets - accounting for about 4.5 percent.
But then the European Space Agency's Planck satellite team
reported that mapping of echoes of the early cosmos showed dark
matter made up 26.8 percent and ordinary matter 4.9 percent -
together the total of the material of the universe.
The dominant constituent is the non-material "dark energy",
as mysterious as dark matter and believed to be the driver of
cosmic expansion.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)