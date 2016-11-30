RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
H umanitarian workers delivering aid to regions hit by natural
disasters might find it a little easier to reach people most in
need of help following new advances in crowd-sourced mapping
technology, researchers said on Wednesday.
Traditional maps often do not give rescue workers the
information they need when disasters strike, such as which
buildings and bridges have been destroyed.
Crowd-mapping, where volunteers on the ground send real-time
information about which roads are open and where people could be
trapped following earthquakes or hurricanes, has become
increasingly popular with aid groups, U.S. researchers said.
To make the mapping process more efficient, researchers at
the University of California and the University of Tennessee
created a new algorithm that indicates which areas need detailed
mapping first after a disaster.
"Online volunteers provide up-to-date geographic information
that can help disaster response teams on the ground make more
informed decisions," said University of Tennessee geography
professor Yingjie Hu.
"We wanted to make that process more efficient," Hu told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Originally from Sichuan, China, Hu began researching
crowd-funded maps after a massive earthquake rocked his home
province in 2008 killing more than 80,000 people.
Rescuers scrambled to save survivors but their efforts were
hampered in some cases by a lack of up-to-date information about
which roads were open to emergency vehicles, Hu said.
"If we could have applied this algorithm back then more
lives could potentially have been saved," he said.
