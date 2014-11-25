Nov 24 Popular web videos showing that "cats
rule and dogs drool" have new scientific evidence to support
that felinophilic sentiment, at least when it comes to drinking.
While cats expertly manipulate water to quench thirst
neatly, dogs smash, slosh, spill, and splash their way,
according to research unveiled on Monday.
The latest findings, which focus on dogs and were presented
at a meeting in San Francisco of the American Physical Society,
build on an earlier discovery of how cats drink. Neither cats
nor dogs can close their cheeks tightly enough to create
suction, as humans do, so exactly how they manage had been a
puzzle.
In 2010, engineers at Princeton University and the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, among other schools,
discovered how cats lap water. Basically, felines touch their
tongue to the water's surface without penetrating it, and pull
up a column of liquid at a speed of 3 feet (1 meter) per second.
Just before gravity pulls the water down, cats slam their mouth
shut over the top of the column four times per second, swallow,
and repeat.
When the dog study started, the scientists thought dogs
would turn out to drink similarly to cats, said biomechanical
engineer Sunny Jung of Virginia Tech, a member of the cat team
who also led the dog research. Not so.
For one thing, cats' tongues gently touch the water surface,
but dogs' smash through it, as cameras under a water trough
showed. Dogs "make lots of splashing, but a cat never does,"
Jung said.
Also, cats pull up their tongue to create the water column
with a force up to twice that of gravity. Dogs create a force up
to eight times gravity.
Finally, although only the tip of a cat's tongue touches the
water, a large area of the dog's does, making them sloppy
drinkers. More precisely, the volume of water a dog's tongue can
move increases exponentially with body size. Which is why Saint
Bernards, but not dachshunds, turn kitchen floors into lakes.
The scientists plan to post a video of their work here.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Richard Chang)