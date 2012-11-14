LONDON Nov 14 Military drone technology, which
has revolutionised warfare over the last decade, will be ready
for civilian use within four years and could create a market
worth more than $400 billion.
That's the prediction from a UK research project backed by
the government and top aerospace companies hoping for a windfall
as many of the dull, dirty and dangerous jobs done by manned
aircraft are replaced by drones.
The consortium behind the programme, which includes BAE
Systems and Rolls-Royce, sees potential uses for
drones from search and rescue to checking oil pipelines, jobs
currently done with expensive aircraft flown by pilots who get
tired and often in treacherous conditions.
Unmanned aircraft are already being used in niche areas.
They were flown over the Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan
to check the damage and the British Antarctic Survey has put
them to work checking ice and snow conditions.
"You'll be able to do a lot of things you simply can't do
with manned aircraft," said Lambert Dopping-Hepenstal, an
engineering executive from BAE who is project director at the
ASTRAEA programme (Autonomous Systems Technology Related
Airborne Evaluation & Assessment).
"We are in the hands of the regulators but within three to
four years the technology will be at the right maturity levels,"
he said.
Dopping-Hepenstal predicted that overcoming public concern
about a sky full of autonomous aircraft will probably mean
drones are first used in areas away from towns and cities, for
sea rescue searches and monitoring fishing grounds.
Chris Elliott, an engineer and barrister who is a consultant
to the ASTRAEA project, acknowledged there will be a lot of work
needed to win public acceptance but added: "The Pandora's Box is
open".
The use of drones in war zones has thrown up difficult
ethical issues, particularly on accountability for mistakes, and
the shift into civilian use is likely to be just as
controversial.
"There is a public perception that has to be understood and
correctly informed," said Elliott, arguing that the industry
needs to demonstrate safety and address the question of who is
accountable should there be an accident.
The research programme is working with the Civil Aviation
Authority, which regulates UK air space, to demonstrate that the
systems for controlling unmanned aircraft make them at least as
safe as those with pilots.
Drones would always be controlled from the ground, as they
are in military use, but complex systems for detecting terrain
and other objects, from aircraft to skydivers, will mean they
can fly themselves if communication links with the ground go
down.
"This is in some respects the scary bit" as far as public
perception is concerned, said Dopping-Hepenstal.
ASTRAEA estimates that broader use could be worth as much as
$62 billion a year to the global aerospace industry by 2020.
Ruth Mallors, director of the UK aerospace Knowledge
Transfer Network, said a report this year on the value of all
the potential services drones could provide bumps that figure up
to over $400 billion a year.
Legislators on both sides of the Atlantic are preparing the
ground.
The U.S. Congress passed a bill in February requiring the
Federal Aviation Administration to integrate unmanned aircraft
systems into regulation by 2015. The European Commission wants
to do the same by 2018.
ASTRAEA plans flight tests over the North Sea later this
year using a Gulfstream aircraft. It will be set up to fly
itself but the test plane will also carry a pilot, for now.