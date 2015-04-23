By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, April 23 Biologists in China reported
carrying out the first experiment to alter the DNA of human
embryos, igniting an outcry from scientists who warn against
altering the human genome in a way that could last for
generations.
The study from China appeared last weekend in an obscure
online journal called Protein & Cell. In an interview published
on Wednesday on the news site of the journal Nature, lead author
Junjiu Huang of Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou said both
Nature and Science had rejected the paper, partly for ethical
reasons.
"There have been persistent rumors" of this kind of research
taking place in China, said Edward Lanphier, chief executive of
California-based Sangamo BioSciences Inc and part of a
group of who called last month for a global moratorium on such
experiments. "This paper takes it out of the
hypothetical and into the real."
The controversial technique is called CRISPR/Cas9, and
represents a biological version of a word-processing program's
"find and replace" function. Scientists introduce enzymes that
first bind to a mutated gene, such as one associated with
disease, and then replace or repair it.
At least half a dozen experiments have been planned or are
underway using CRISPR on human eggs or embryos to correct
genetic defects such as those causing cystic fibrosis or the
BRCA1 breast-cancer gene, the MIT magazine Technology Review
recently reported.
Scientists warn that altering the DNA of human sperm, eggs,
or embryos could produce unknown effects on future generations,
since the changes are passed on to offspring. They distinguish
this type of so-called germline engineering from that which
alters the DNA of non-reproductive cells to repair diseased
genes.
"It is too soon to apply these technologies to the human
germ line, the inherited DNA, in a clinical setting," said MIT
biologist Rudolf Jaenisch, president of the International
Society for Stem Cell Research.
Huang's experiments provide evidence of what can go wrong
with CRISPR. His team experimented on 86 one-cell human embryos,
they reported, all from fertility clinics and, because of
chromosomal defects, unable to develop into a baby. Their target
was a gene called HBB, which can cause the blood disease
beta-thalassemia.
About a dozen embryos did not even survive the
genome-editing, the scientists reported.
Of the surviving embryos, many showed "off-target" effects,
they reported, meaning genes other than HBB were altered. Other
embryos suffered "untoward mutations." Only a handful of embryos
contained the healthy DNA meant to repair the defective HBB
genes.
"If you want to do it in normal embryos, you need to be
close to 100 percent" on target in terms of fixing only the
target gene, Huang told Nature News, which reported that four or
more groups in China are doing similar experiments. "That's why
we stopped."
Science and Nature said their policy is not to comment on
publication decisions. Springer, which publishes Protein & Cell
and is owned by European private equity firm BC Partners, did
not immediately reply to questions about its decision to publish
Huang's paper.
Lanphier fears that the call for a moratorium on editing the
human germline is being ignored. "This is the first of what may
be many papers" on human germline engineering, he said.
