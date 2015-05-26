(Updates with background and detail)
WASHINGTON May 26 The White House said on
Tuesday the ethical issues associated with gene-editing on the
human genome need further study by the scientific community and
should not be pursued until issues are resolved.
"The administration believes that altering the human
germline for clinical purposes is a line that should not be
crossed at this time," John Holdren, director of the White House
Office of Science and Technology Policy, said in a statement.
The technology, which has the potential to create "designer
babies," ignited an outcry from scientists last month when it
was used in China to alter the DNA of human embryos.
"Research along these lines raises serious and urgent
questions about the potential implications for clinical
applications that could lead to genetically altered humans,"
Holdren said in the statement on the White House website.
"The full implications of such a step could not be known
until a number of generations had inherited the genetic changes
made - and choices made in one country could affect all of us,"
he said.
The National Academy of Sciences said last week it would
convene an international summit this fall to explore the ethical
and policy issues associated with the research and appoint an
international committee to recommend guidelines for the
technology.
The White House supports the review, Holdren said.
