By Chris Wickham
| LONDON, Sept 4
LONDON, Sept 4 A British woman paralysed from
the chest down by a horse riding accident has become the first
person to take home a robotic exoskeleton that enables her to
walk.
Although bionic exoskeletons have been used in hospitals and
rehabilitation centres, Claire Lomas is the first to take the
ReWalk suit home for everyday use.
Lomas earlier this year used the suit to complete the London
Marathon in 17 days, raising about 200,000 pounds ($317,900) for
research into spinal damage, and she was recently given the job
of lighting the Paralympic cauldron in Trafalgar Square.
But she said more routine activities are equally gratifying.
"One of the best experiences was standing at a bar," she
said. "To be stood up in this means everything to me."
Larry Jasinski, chief executive of Argo Medical
Technologies, the company that developed the suit, told Reuters
he was initially nervous about backing the marathon bid because
the suit was still being tested but Lomas said it held up well.
"The suit was really reliable in the worst weather and I got
there 17 days later," she said.
The exoskeleton is activated by the wearer tilting their
balance to indicate the desire to take a step. It supports the
body's weight and also allows the person to go up or down
stairs, as well as sit or stand up independently.
It costs 45,000 pounds and although clinical studies are
ongoing that could back a case for health authorities to fund
purchases of the device, the developers argue that savings on
the treatment of ailments related to inactivity could offset the
cost.
Paralysed people are prone to pressure sores and a loss of
bone density, as well as problems linked to poor posture.
Jasinski said estimates on the cost of treating these range from
$500,000 to $3 million over a patient's life.
The company estimates that of the 6 million wheelchair users
in the U.S. and Europe, around 250,000 could be suitable for
using the ReWalk device.
A report in 2010 by U.S. firm ABI Research forecast the
market for this technology could be worth $320 million within 10
years.
In the meantime, says Jasinski, the U.S. and Israeli
military have shown an interest for use by injured soldiers.
Research into exoskeletons goes back 50 years but advances
in software management systems and sensors have only recently
made them practical.
Argo, which is backed by Israeli venture capitalists SCP
Vitalife and Israeli Healthcare Ventures, is working on a
similar device for quadriplegics, as well as a brain interface
that could allow more intuitive 'thought control' of the
exoskeleton.
Although Jasinski says this is still years away, scientists
have recently unveiled devices that can be controlled in real
time by thought using advanced brain scanning.
Others are working on materials that can interact with human
nerves and tissue that could eventually lead to prosthetics that
are fused with the body and controlled directly by the nervous
system.
In June, a team at Maastricht University in the Netherlands
unveiled a device that uses functional magnetic resonance
imaging, which monitors blood flow in the brain, to allow people
to spell out words simply by thinking of each letter.
Another experiment reported in July saw FMRI used by a man
at Bar-Ilan University in Israel to control the movements of a
robot thousands of miles away at Beziers Technology Institute in
France.
Lomas said that after her accident, she rejected pleas from
doctors to give up on the idea of using her legs, saying that as
a young, active woman before her 2007 accident, "I didn't want
to have a big stomach and spindly legs".
Since the accident she has got married, had a child, and
next year plans a London-to-Paris bicycle ride using a so-called
Functional Electrical Stimulation bike that artificially
stimulates the paralysed rider's own muscles to propel it along.
($1 = 0.6292 British pounds)
