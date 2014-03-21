By Will Dunham
| WASHINGTON, March 21
WASHINGTON, March 21 In the ever-expanding
contest between artificial intelligence and the ordinary human
mind, you can chalk up another one for the computer.
Scientists have developed a computer system with
sophisticated pattern recognition abilities that performed much
better than humans in differentiating between people
experiencing genuine pain and people who were just faking it.
In a study published in the journal Current Biology this
week, human subjects did no better than chance - about 50
percent - in correctly judging if a person was feigning pain
after seeing videos in which some people were and some were not.
The computer was right 85 percent of the time. Why? The
researchers say its pattern-recognition abilities successfully
spotted distinctive aspects of facial expressions, particularly
involving mouth movements, that people generally missed.
"We all know that computers are good at logic processes and
they've long out-performed humans on things like playing chess,"
said Marian Bartlett of the Institute for Neural Computation at
the University of California-San Diego, one of the researchers.
"But in perceptual processes, computers lag far behind
humans and have a lot of trouble with perceptual processes that
humans tend to find easy, including speech recognition and
visual recognition. Here's an example of a perceptual process
that the computer is able to do better than human observers,"
Bartlett said in a telephone interview.
For the experiment, 25 volunteers each recorded two videos.
In the first, each of the volunteers immersed an arm in
lukewarm water for a minute and were told to try to fool an
expert into thinking they were in pain. In the second, the
volunteers immersed an arm in a bucket of frigid ice water for a
minute, a genuinely painful experience, and were given no
instructions on what to do with their facial expressions.
The researchers asked 170 other volunteers to assess which
people were in real discomfort and which were faking it.
After they registered a 50 percent accuracy rate, which is
no better than a coin flip, the researchers gave the volunteers
training in recognizing when someone was faking pain. Even after
this, the volunteers managed an accuracy rate of only 55
percent.
The computer's vision system included a video camera that
took images of a person's facial expressions and decoded them.
The computer had been programmed to recognize that one kind of
facial movement combinations suggested true pain and another
kind suggested faked pain.
"It's looking at what 20 facial muscles are doing in every
frame of video," Bartlett added.
'SADNESS AT A FUNERAL'
So why are people so lousy at spotting a faker? The human
face transmits an abundance of information including expressions
of emotion and pain. But people also are adept at simulating
emotions, some are so good they routinely can deceive others.
"Human facial expressions sometimes convey genuinely felt
emotions, and some other times convey emotions not felt but
required by a particular social context, for example expressing
gratitude after receiving a terrible gift or sadness at a
funeral," said the University of Toronto's Kang Lee, who studies
lying in children and adults and was one of the scientists who
conducted the research.
The computer system proved far better than people at
spotting subtle differences between involuntary and voluntary
facial movements that underpin sincerity, the researchers said.
"We can envisage in the very near future a widely available
and inexpensive computer vision system that is capable of
recognizing subtle emotions," Lee said by e-mail.
"Such a system can not only be used to detect deception to
prevent medical fraud or to help homeland security but also
recognize emotional states of patients who may not be able to
communicate very well due to impairments or inability."
Such a system also potentially could be used in law
enforcement and screening job applicants, the researchers said.
Bartlett co-founded a San Diego-based start-up company
called Emotient Inc to find commercial applications for the
facial expression recognition system, focusing on the retail and
healthcare fields, she said.
(Editing by Grant McCool)