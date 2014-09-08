By Will Dunham
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 If you want to witness
effective teamwork, you might be as apt to find it among the
fishy denizens of a coral reef as in the office where you work.
Scientists on Monday described how a colorful fish called
the coral trout recruits moray eels to help hunt for prey, with
both ending up well fed. Aquarium experiments showed that the
trout are choosy in picking the best eel partner for the job.
The researchers noted that the trout performed as well as
chimpanzees in a 2006 study that demonstrated how these close
cousins of humans assisted one another in a food-gathering task.
The coral trout uses communicative body gestures including
head shakes and headstands to enlist eels as hunting partners.
It's an underwater dream team, with the trout possessing the
speed to chase down a fish out in the open and the serpentine
moray eel boasting a sinuous body enabling it to get at any
fleeing prey that hides in a hard-to-reach coral crevice. They
join forces on Australia's Great Barrier Reef.
Some moray eels in the wild are more helpful than others. In
the controlled environment of aquarium experiments, moray eel
models were employed to test how well wild coral trout caught
for the study could discern a good collaborator from a bad one.
One model was designed to come to the coral trout's aid and
flush out prey. The other eel model simply went the opposite
direction.
The trout quickly learned which eel model was the better
partner and recruited the good collaborator three times more
often, the study found.
"This shows that a big mammalian brain is not necessarily
required to undertake these sophisticated forms of
communication," said Alexander Vail, a marine biologist and
zoologist at Britain's University of Cambridge who led the study
published in the journal Current Biology.
"Although the brains of mammals are certainly larger than
those of fish, size may not be all that matters, and we are
still a long way from a thorough understanding of fish brains
and the mental computation they may capable of," Vail added.
Coral trout are torpedo-shaped and about 21 inches (50 cm)
long. Their body colors range from olive green to deep red and
they are covered in small bright blue spots.
The eel benefits by being able to eat the fish chased into
reef crevices by the trout. The trout benefits by being able to
eat those fish the eel fails to catch.
"Each of these large predators is out for itself in their
collaborative relationship, but they both do far better by
working together and using communication to coordinate the
hunt," Vail added. "Both predators capture roughly the same
number of prey items when hunting together."
Researchers have noted similar collaboration with eels by
another fish, the roving coral grouper. Vail said similar skills
probably exist in other animals as well.
(Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by David Gregorio)