WASHINGTON May 14 Move over, mammals and birds,
and make room for a fish called the opah in the warm-blooded
club.
Researchers said in the journal Science on Thursday that
this deepwater denizen is the first fish known to be fully
warm-blooded, circulating heated blood throughout its body,
enabling it to be a vigorous predator in frigid ocean depths.
Tuna and certain sharks can warm specific regions of their
body such as swimming muscles, brain and eyes in order to forage
in chilly depths but must return to the surface to protect vital
organs such as the heart from the effects of the cold.
The opah, also called the moonfish, internally generates
heat through constant flapping of wing-like pectoral fins, with
an average muscle temperature about 7 degrees to 9 degrees
Fahrenheit (4-5 degrees Celsius) above the surrounding water
temperature at the time.
The opah boasts a unique structure that prevents this heat
from being lost to the environment.
Warm-blooded animals, such as birds and mammals, and known
as endotherms, generate their own heat and maintain a body
temperature independent of the environment. Cold-blooded
animals, known as ectotherms, include amphibians, reptiles,
invertebrates and most fish.
"With a more whole-body form of endothermy, opah don't need
to return to surface waters to warm and can thus stay deep near
their food source continually," said fisheries biologist
Nicholas Wegner of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration's National Marine Fisheries Service.
The opah is a rusty reddish color, has white spots and
bright red fins. It weighs up to 200 pounds (90 kg) and is about
the size of a car tire, with an oval body shape. Found in oceans
worldwide, it spends most of its time at depths of 165-1,300
feet (50-400 meters), hunting fish and squid.
A unique structure within its gills lets warm blood that
leaves the body core help heat up cold blood returning from the
gills' respiratory surface, said fisheries biologist Owyn
Snodgrass of NOAA and Ocean Associates Inc.
Being warm-blooded gives it distinct advantages over its
cold-bodied prey and competitors including faster swimming
speeds and reaction times, better eye and brain function and the
ability to withstand the effects of cold on vital organs.
Fish dwelling at such depths typically are slow and
sluggish, ambushing rather than pursuing prey.
The researchers documented that opah are warm-blooded by
tagging and tracking them off California's coast, measuring
their body temperature, water temperature and the depths at
which they swam.
