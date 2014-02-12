By Will Dunham
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 12 Let's face it. It's easy to
take for granted that mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and
fish - vertebrates just like people - have a face. But it has
not always been the case.
The first creatures with a backbone - jawless fish from
hundreds of millions of years ago - did not. Scientists have
been eager to learn how the evolution of the face unfolded.
A small, primitive armored fish known as Romundina that swam
the seas 415 million years ago and whose fossilized remains were
unearthed in the Canadian Arctic is providing some revealing
answers.
With Romundina at the center of their work, Swedish and
French researchers described in a study published in the journal
Nature on Wednesday the step-by-step development of the face as
jawless vertebrates evolved into creatures with jaws.
The evolution of the jaw led to development of the face.
The researchers scanned the internal structures of
Romundina's skull using high-energy X-rays at the European
Synchrotron (ESRF) in France, then digitally reconstructed the
anatomy in three dimensions.
Romundina, one of the earliest jawed fish, was found to
boast a mix of primitive features seen in jawless fish and more
modern ones that appear in fish with jaws. Its head had a
distinctive anatomy, with a very short forebrain and an odd
"upper lip" extending forward in front of the nose, they said.
Romundina was a type of fish called a placoderm that thrived
during the Silurian and Devonian periods in Earth's history but
disappeared about 360 million years ago. It was small, but some
placoderms like the fearsome Dunkleosteus became apex predators
bigger than a great white shark.
Per Ahlberg, an expert in vertebrate evolution at Uppsala
University in Sweden, said Romundina was roughly 8 inches (20
cm) long, had a small defensive spine on its back and had jaws
without real teeth but with flat crushing plates.
Its front end was encased in armor, while its back end was
flexible, with fins and a shark-like tail, Ahlberg said. It may
have hunted small invertebrates like worms and crustaceans.
While the very first vertebrates were jawless, the only
ones left are lampreys and hagfishes.
"The face is one of the most important and emotionally
significant parts of our anatomy, so it is interesting to
understand how it came into being," Ahlberg said by email.
THREE-STEP TRANSITION
By comparing Romundina with other creatures, the researchers
determined that the transition from jawless to jawed vertebrate
with a face occurred in three major steps.
In the first step represented by Romundina, jaws evolved
while a single nostril structure that reached under the brain in
jawless vertebrates was replaced by a solid floor under the
brain and separate left and right nostrils opening on the face.
The forebrain remained extremely short in Romundina with the
nose located right between the eyes and the skull extended in
front of it like a big bony "upper lip."
In the second step represented by more advanced armored
fish, the "upper lip" shrank to nothing, leaving the nose at the
front of the face immediately above the upper jaw, but with the
forebrain remaining short. In the final step as seen in modern
jawed vertebrates, the forebrain and face lengthen.
"When you look at Romundina, it's like looking at yourself
in the mirror, but with a 415 million-year-old image," Vincent
Dupret of Uppsala, another of the researchers, said in a
telephone interview. "It's like in a science-fiction movie. You
look at the mirror, but it's not you. It's your ancestor."
The study was a collaboration among researchers at Uppsala,
the National Museum of Natural History in Paris, and the
European Synchrotron Radiation Facility in Grenoble.
