* U.S. team re-engineers system to reduce editing errors
* Global experts meet to discuss ethics of gene editing
By Ben Hirschler
Dec 1 Scientists have developed an improved gene
editing tool that significantly reduces potentially dangerous
"off-target" edits, promising an even more precise and efficient
system for manipulating human DNA.
Editing the genes of living organisms, including humans,
holds out great promise for treating diseases. But it could also
be used to create "designer babies", prompting critics to call
for a global ban on genetic modification of human embryos.
Tuesday's news that U.S. researchers have re-engineered the
so-called CRISPR-Cas9 system to slash editing errors comes as
experts meet in Washington for a three-day summit to discuss the
ethical and policy issues surrounding the field.
The technology allows scientists to edit genes by using
biological "scissors" that operate a bit like a word-processing
programme that can find and replace defects.
The approach has excited academic researchers and drug
companies alike, since it offers a way to rewrite the DNA of
diseased cells, and the technology has been quickly put to work
in laboratories around the world.
While CRISPR is highly effective and relatively simple to
use, one major shortcoming is that it can cut additional sites
on the genome that are not targeted, potentially causing
undesired genetic effects. These could include cancer.
Now researchers at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard
and the McGovern Institute for Brain Research at MIT believe
they have found a way round the problem by tweaking three amino
acids to reduce off-target editing cuts.
Feng Zhang of the Broad Institute and colleagues said they
were making the new, improved system immediately available to
researchers worldwide. Their findings were published online in a
paper in the journal Science.
CRISPR has been put to work in a range of fields, including
crop breeding and engineering mosquitoes that cannot spread
malaria. But major ethical concerns were sparked in April when a
team in China published details of an experiment to alter the
DNA of human embryos.
While gene editing could, in theory, be used to stop a range
of life-threatening genetic diseases being passed on to future
generations, such "germline" modification would take medicine
into a whole new area.
Opponents worry about unknown effects on future generations
and the temptation for future parents to pay for genetic
enhancements.
The question of how the revolutionary technology should be
used is being tackled at the Dec. 1-3 international summit in
Washington, convened by the U.S. National Academy of Sciences,
alongside Britain's Royal Society and the Chinese Academy of
Sciences.
