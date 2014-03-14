By Kate Kelland
| LONDON, March 14
LONDON, March 14 Europe's stringent regulation
of genetically modified crops has no rational basis and should
be revamped to allow countries who want to opt out and grow GM
foods to do so, British scientific advisers said on Friday.
In an advisory report requested by the government, the
scientists said legislation on use within the European Union
(EU) of genetically modified organisms (GMO) in crops should be
decided on a national level, as it is with pharmaceuticals.
"Technology for making crops healthier and more
environmentally friendly is moving on fast, but the regulatory
system needs to change to allow us to take advantage of this
benefit sooner," said Jonathan Jones, a GM expert at Britain's
Sainsbury Laboratory and one of the authors of the report.
Many countries in the EU have populations who are hostile to
growing GM crops. In Britain, too, there is likely to be public
opposition to the idea, with campaigners arguing the long-term
consequences of having widespread GM agriculture are unknown.
Yet the vast majority of scientists argue GM modification in
crops is just as safe as conventional crop breeding, and can
bring with it great benefits in terms of creating plants
engineered to resist disease, fight off pests and endure
unstable or stressful weather conditions.
In a letter to Prime Minister David Cameron, the scientists
said that while the EU "is currently hostile to growing GM
crops" Britain "can still benefit significantly in developing
innovations that the rest of the world will still use" if it is
able to argue for national control over GM decisions.
No GM crops are currently grown commercially in Britain, and
only two - a pest-resistant maize and a potato with enhanced
starch content - are licensed for cultivation in the EU.
British GM crop experts say EU regulations add between 10
and 20 million pounds ($16 million to $33 million) to the cost
of developing a GM trait in a crop - prohibitive for the public
sector and for small and medium sized businesses.
TRAITS
In the United States, where there is far less opposition to
GM crops, the first GM seeds were planted more than 15 years ago
and so far no evidence has been documented of adverse health
impacts for people eating GM-derived foods.
Speaking at a briefing in London, the UK scientists said
they endorsed the view of the European Academies Science
Advisory Council (EASAC), which has said there is no rational
basis for the current stringent process for GM crops.
EASAC represents 29 scientific bodies across the region.
David Baulcombe, chair of the UK report's working group and
Head of Plant Sciences at the University of Cambridge, said most
public concerns about GM crops have nothing to do with the
technology, which he said is as safe as conventional breeding.
"They are more often related to the way that the technology
is applied," he said, "and whether it is beneficial for small
scale farmers or for the environment".
For that reason, EU regulations need to be adapted to focus
on the traits of the GM crops - such as their pest-resistance or
enhanced yield - rather than on the genetic modification method
itself, the scientists argued.
This is the approach taken in regulating pharmaceuticals -
where regulators look at the effects that new drugs have on
patients not at the technology used to develop them, which in
many cases also involves genetic modification, they said.
Mark Walport, Cameron's chief scientific adviser, praised
the report and said he was sure the prime minister would welcome
its advice. He acknowledged, however, that it was likely to face
some public opposition and prompt argument within the EU.
"There will be a discussion. We live in a plural society,
and people are going to have strongly held views about this," he
said. "We have to have a clear and rational debate about the
science itself."
(Editing by Janet Lawrence)