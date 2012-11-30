* French scientist's study draws fierce criticism
* Experts question how paper passed peer review
* Journal editors "considering" whether changes needed
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Nov 30 The publisher of a
much-criticised study suggesting genetically modified corn
caused tumours in rats has come under heavy pressure from
scientists to retract the paper and explain why it was ever
printed.
The calls follow a report by Europe's food safety watchdog
this week dismissing the study's findings.
Reed Elsevier, which published the study in its Food
and Chemical Toxicology journal in September, said on Friday it
was considering the criticisms and would let readers know if it
concluded it needed to change the way it checked research.
In a statement on its website, the journal said "the paper
was published after being objectively and anonymously peer
reviewed, with a series of revisions made by the authors and the
corrected paper then accepted by the editor."
Hundreds of scientists from around the world have questioned
the research, which was written by French researcher Gilles-Eric
Seralini of the University of Caen and said rats fed on
Monsanto's GM corn suffered tumours and multiple organ
failure.
Genetically modified crops are deeply unpopular in Europe
but are common in the United State where they have been grown
and consumed for more than 15 years.
A day after the study was published, Seralini defended his
work, saying it was the most detailed study on the subject to
date.
But more than 700 scientists have signed an online petition
calling on Seralini to release all the data from his research.
The petition, addressed directly to Seralini, says: "Only a
full disclosure of the data can quell any uncertainties over the
results you published."
The chief executive of the agricultural research centre
Rothamsted Research, Maurice Moloney, said Seralini's study was
"seriously deficient in its design, its execution and its
conclusions" - failings compounded by "excessive secrecy around
the data".
In a letter to the journal's managing editor Bryan Delaney,
Moloney said it was "appalling that such work should appear in a
respected Elsevier journal".
He also demanded to know how the paper managed to pass peer
review - a process in which other scientific experts check a
study, analyse its methods, question the authors and decide
whether it is robust enough to give a reliable result.
Marc Van Montagu, president of the European Federation of
Biotechnology, said this was "a dangerous case of failure of the
peer-review system, which threatens the credibility not just of
the journal but of the scientific method overall."
Cathie Martin, a scientist at the John Innes Centre for
plant science and microbiology research, said in the light of
such widespread criticism of Seralini's study, "is it not time
for Food and Chemical Toxicology to retract the manuscript?"
The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) issued a statement
earlier this week confirming the findings of its initial review
saying Seralini's study had "serious defects" in design and
methodology and "does not meet acceptable scientific standards".
Among other criticisms, the EFSA review panel said the
authors had failed to establish appropriate control groups as
part of the study, and had chosen a strain of rat that is prone
to developing tumours during its normal lifespan.
Six separate national food safety bodies also asked to
review the study - in France, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands,
Italy and Belgium - also came to the same conclusions.