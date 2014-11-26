LONDON Nov 26 In a discovery that experts say
could revolutionise fuel cell technology, scientists in Britain
have found that graphene, the world's thinnest, strongest and
most impermeable material, can allow protons to pass through it.
The researchers, led by the Nobel prize winner and
discoverer of graphene Andre Geim of Manchester University, said
their finding also raised the possibility that, in future,
graphene membranes could be used to "sieve" hydrogen gas from
the atmosphere to then generate electricity.
"We are very excited about this result because it opens a
whole new area of promising applications for graphene in clean
energy harvesting and hydrogen-based technologies," said Geim's
co-researcher on the study, Marcelo Lozada-Hidalgo.
Graphene, the thinnest material on earth at just one atom
thick, and 200 times stronger than steel, was first isolated in
2004 by Geim and fellow researchers, who were awarded a Nobel
Prize in 2010 for their work.
It is renowned for being impermeable to all gases and
liquids, giving it the potential for a range of uses such as
corrosion-proof coatings, impermeable packaging and even
super-thin condoms.
Knowing that graphene is impermeable to even the smallest of
atoms, hydrogen, Geim's team decided to test whether protons, or
hydrogen atoms stripped of their electrons, were also repelled.
Their work was published in the journal Nature.
Against expectations, they found the protons could pass
through the ultra-strong material fairly easily, especially at
raised temperatures and if the graphene films were covered with
nanoparticles such as platinum, which acted as a catalyst.
Geim and Lozada-Hidalgo, explaining their finding in a
telephone briefing for reporters, said this meant graphene could
in future be used in proton-conducting membranes, a crucial
component of fuel cell technology.
Fuel cells, used in some modern cars, use oxygen and
hydrogen as fuel and convert the input chemical energy into
electricity. But a major problem is that the fuels leak across
the existing proton membranes, "poisoning" the process and
reducing the cells' efficiency -- something Geim said could be
overcome using graphene.
The team also found that graphene membranes could be used to
extract hydrogen from the atmosphere, suggesting the possibility
of combining them with fuel cells to make mobile electric
generators powered just by the tiny amounts of hydrogen in the
air.
"Essentially, you pump your fuel from the atmosphere and get
electricity out of it," Geim said. "Our (study) provides proof
that this kind of device is possible."
