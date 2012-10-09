(Repeats to delete reference to embargo in headline)
By Chris Wickham
LONDON Oct 10 Scientists have successfully
tested a portable device to prepare lungs for transplant,
potentially boosting the number of organs available and reducing
the risk the operation will fail.
The Organ Care System, which has been tested on 12 patients
in Germany and Spain, allows donor lungs to be prepared and
preserved for transplant at body temperature, keeping them in
better condition than the usual practise of cooling them down,
according to results of a study published in the Lancet.
Gregor Warnecke at the Hanover Medical School in Germany
told Reuters the device could significantly increase the number
of lungs available for transplant.
Around 330 lung transplants are performed each year in
Germany, for instance, but at the same time there are almost
1,200 liver transplants, which means in excess of 800 lungs
that, for a variety of reasons, are not used.
"This is the potential that we intend to look out for in
future using the OCS," Warnecke said. "Even if we do not believe
that all these 800 donors per year in Germany really could be
used as lung donors, certainly a significant proportion could be
harvested, connected to the OCS, and evaluated for potential
transplantibility."
Donor lungs are usually flushed, and preserved at cold
temperatures before they are transplanted. Cooling reduces
decomposition of lung tissue but can degrade the organ in other
ways and makes for a longer transplant operation.
The process of normothermic perfusion - where donor lungs
are kept around normal body temperature and flushed with a
mixture of anti-rejection drugs, vitamins and hormones - keeps
the organs in better condition and can actually improve their
quality.
There are some machines that perform normothermic perfusion
on transplant lungs but they are not portable, so lungs removed
from donors cannot always reach them in time.
The small-scale study is being followed up with a larger
trial.
