WASHINGTON, July 16 Researchers have succeeded
in turning ordinary cardiac muscle cells into specialized ones
that deliver a steady heartbeat using a gene therapy procedure
they predict could become an alternative to implanted electronic
pacemakers.
A study published on Wednesday involved pigs with a
condition called heart block that makes their hearts beat too
slowly. By injecting a human gene into a tiny region of the
heart's pumping chambers roughly the size of a peppercorn, the
researchers reprogrammed heart muscle cells into a type of cell
that emits electrical impulses to drive the beating heart.
In doing so, cardiologists at Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute
in Los Angeles created "biological pacemaker" cells that
restored a normal heart rate in the pigs. The procedure achieved
the same result as implanting an electronic pacemaker that sends
electrical pulses to the heart if it beats too slowly or skips a
beat.
"This development heralds a new era of gene therapy where
genes are used not only to correct a deficiency disorder but
actually to convert one type of cell into another to treat
disease," Dr. Eduardo Marbán, director of the Cedars-Sinai Heart
Institute and leader of the research team, told reporters.
The researchers noted that pig hearts are very similar to
human hearts. Dr. Eugenio Cingolani, director of the institute's
Cardiogenetics-Familial Arrhythmia Clinic, said "if all goes
well" in further animal studies examining the procedure's
long-term effectiveness and safety, "we hope to be able to begin
trials in humans within three years."
The researchers envision using the procedure initially to
help people with heart rhythm disorders who cannot use a
pacemaker because of device-related complications like an
infection or in fetuses in the womb with congenital heart block.
Such fetuses cannot have a pacemaker implanted and risk
severe heart failure often resulting in stillbirth. The
researchers hope to develop an injection-based treatment to
deliver the gene therapy to these developing babies.
They said down the road the procedure might be used in a
broader patient population as a realistic alternative to the
pacemaker. Marbán said about 2 percent of pacemakers lead to an
infection requiring treatment. In the United States alone, about
300,000 people get pacemakers annually.
"Rather than having to undergo implantation with a metallic
device that needs to be replaced regularly and can fail or
become infected, patients may someday be able to undergo a
single gene injection and be cured of the slow heart rhythm
forever," Cingolani said.
Using a minimally invasive catheter procedure, the
researchers injected pigs that had complete heart block with a
gene called TBX18 that is responsible for a protein that makes
the heart keep the right rhythm. On the second day after the
gene was injected, the pigs developed a faster, more normal
heartbeat that lasted for the rest of the 14-day experiment.
The researchers used a common type of virus called an
adenovirus to introduce the gene into the pigs but expressed
confidence the virus poses minimal risk.
The research appears in the journal Science Translational
Medicine.
