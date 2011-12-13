(In paragraph 7, removes word 'not' to make clear possibility
* Hunted for decades and still only a notion
* Infinitely tiny particle "built the cosmos"
* Boson in theory works in a "Higgs Field"
By Robert Evans
GENEVA, Dec 13 It has been called "the
brick that built the universe", "the angel of creation" and "the
god particle".
It is thought to have emerged from the Big Bang 13.7 billion
years ago and have brought much of the rest of the flying debris
together to form galaxies, stars and planets.
It is a key component of the "Standard Model" - the
all-encompassing theory developed by physicists of how the
cosmos as we know it works at its basic level of particles and
forces.
But until now, in the four decades since it was first
posited, no one has convincingly claimed to have glimpsed the
Higgs Boson, let alone proved that it actually exists.
At an eagerly awaited briefing on Tuesday at the CERN
research centre near Geneva, two independent teams of "Higgs
Hunters" - a term they themselves hate - were widely expected to
suggest they were fairly confident they had spotted it.
But not confident enough, in the physics world of
ultra-precision where certainty has to be measured at nothing
less than 100 percent, to announce "a discovery".
In the jargon, this level is described as 5 sigma, which
would exclude the possibility that the results recorded by the
ATLAS and CMS teams at CERN - the 21-nation European
Organisation for Nuclear Research - are a fluke.
A MILLION APPLES
As one scientist explained, that level of accuracy would
equate to the 17th-century discoverer of gravity, Isaac Newton,
sitting under his apple tree and a million apples one after
another falling on his head without one missing.
Some leading scientists, including Briton Stephen Hawking,
doubt that the tiny piece of matter that would be visible only
as a trace on a computer screen is out there at all.
But most scientists involved in sifting through vast amounts
of data produced in multi-trillions of particle impacts in
CERN's Large Hadron Collider (LHC) over the past 20 months seem
sure that it is, in one form or another.
As is another Briton, physicist Peter Higgs, who conceived
the idea of the boson - a type of particle that carries force -
in the mid-1960s to explain why much of the matter produced by
the Big Bang has mass, and can therefore coalesce.
"I find it difficult to imagine how the theory (the Standard
Model) works without it," he told the London monthly Prospect.
Higgs, now 82 and seen as a Nobel prize contender, conceived
of a mechanism that would fit into the Standard Model and allow
particles to have mass - which the model had previously failed
to explain.
The mechanism, he argued, was a medium - since called the
Higgs Field - existing throughout the universe, which gave other
particles mass as they passed through it and were brought
together by the Higgs boson.
Without this mechanism, a briefing paper by CERN explains,
"the universe would be a very different place.... no ordinary
matter as we know it, no chemistry, no biology, and no people".
Higgs - who, like the vast majority of particle physicists
as shown in surveys, rejects any religious explanation of the
origins of life and the cosmos - has no time for the more
spiritual epithets applied to his boson.
"For me, it is there because it is there," he once told
journalists on a visit to Geneva, where in the 1960s he worked
for a while at CERN, adding archly: "As long as we can prove
scientifically that it is."
(Editing by Louise Ireland)