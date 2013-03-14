Microsoft's Skype draws inspiration from Snapchat in big redesign
SAN FRANCISCO You can add Skype to the growing list of services copying features straight from Snapchat.
GENEVA Analysis of traces of an elementary particle discovered in the Large Hadron Collider last summer "strongly indicates" that it is the long-sought Higgs boson, the CERN physics research centre said on Thursday.
But a statement on the latest findings from vast volumes of data gathered during 3 years of collisions in the LHC stopped short of claiming the boson, believed to give matter to mass, had been definitely discovered. (Reporting by Robert Evans, editing by Tom Miles)
SAN FRANCISCO You can add Skype to the growing list of services copying features straight from Snapchat.
BRUSSELS Social media companies like Facebook, Twitter and Google's YouTube have stepped up both the speed and number of removals of hate speech on their platforms in response to pressure from the European Union to do more to tackle the issue, according to the results of an EU evaluation.