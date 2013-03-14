Switches are pictured in the Control Room of the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) near Geneva April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA Analysis of traces of an elementary particle discovered in the Large Hadron Collider last summer "strongly indicates" that it is the long-sought Higgs boson, the CERN physics research centre said on Thursday.

But a statement on the latest findings from vast volumes of data gathered during 3 years of collisions in the LHC stopped short of claiming the boson, believed to give matter to mass, had been definitely discovered. (Reporting by Robert Evans, editing by Tom Miles)