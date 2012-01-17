* Major countries split on move aimed at having standard
time
* Britain is staunch defender, U.S. and France lead call for
removing
* ITU Assembly to decide on Thursday
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Jan 17 Experts have recommended
eliminating leap seconds from the time scale used by most
computer systems, but governments are split on the issue, to be
decided this week, the International Telecommunications Union
(ITU) said on Tuesday.
Leap seconds, introduced in 1972 as part of Coordinated
Universal Time (UTC), are added some years to reconcile the
difference between atomic time used by computer systems and
time as defined by measuring the movement of the earth around
the sun and the earth's rotation.
The latter, known as Universal Time, fluctuates due to the
earth's irregular rotation, tides or earthquakes.
"This will be an important decision because the problem of
introducing the leap second will disappear and we will be able
to have a more standard time than the one we have today,"
Vincent Meens, who headed an ITU experts' group that recommended
removing leap seconds, told reporters.
"Time is very, very important for synchronisation of all the
radiocommunications systems. For instance, a lot of systems are
using GPS time just to synchronise themselves and that would be
very important for everybody to have the same time," he said,
referring to satellite navigation systems.
The Geneva-based ITU is the U.N. agency responsible for
coordinating international communications standards. Its
radiocommunication assembly is due to debate the issue on
Thursday, but clear divisions remain, officials said.
Britain is the staunchest defender of the leap second,
backed by China and Canada with tacit support from Russia, while
the United States and France are leading the call for its
abolition, they said.
"It is not customary for the ITU conferences to vote, so
we'll really do all our efforts to avoid that," said Francois
Rancy, director of ITU's radiocommunications bureau.
"CONTINUOUS TIME SCALE"
Over the past 40 years, 34 seconds have been added to UTC, a
spokesman said.
The ITU, a United Nations agency, said in a statement: "The
benefits of the change would be a continuous time scale
available for all the modern electronic navigation and
computerised systems to operate with and eliminate the need for
specialised ad hoc time systems."
ITU officials had no cost estimate for the proposed change,
which would take effect from January 2018 if agreed by the
assembly and endorsed by ITU's radiocommunication conference
being held from Jan 23-Feb 17.
As a leap second has to be added manually at short notice to
software programmes on June 30 or December 31, users - from cell
phone operators to air traffic control authorities - must
doublecheck changes to avoid awkward glitches.
A disadvantage of abandoning leap seconds would be a growing
discrepancy with solar time, which could be corrected by adding
a single leap minute or hour at some point, officials said.
"The deviation of the leap second is about 1 minute and 30
seconds per century. The deviation for a millennium will be on
the order of 15 minutes," Meens said.
The conference, held every four years, allocates radio
frequencies for services ranging from meteorological services to
GPS, radars, broadcasting and mobile phones.