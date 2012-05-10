LONDON May 10 Scientists from 15 countries are
calling for a better political response to the provision of
water and energy to meet the challenge of feeding a world of 9
billion people within 30 years.
The joint statement by some of the world's leading science
academies was issued on Thursday ahead of the G8 summit in the
United States. It is part of the annual lobbying effort aimed at
focusing the attention of world leaders on issues the scientific
community regards as crucial.
For the first time, the scientists argue that looming
shortages in water and energy supplies should be treated as a
single issue.
"Major stresses on availability of energy and water are
already being felt in many countries and regions and more are
foreseeable," the joint statement said.
Fossil fuel, nuclear and hydropower are still providing the
bulk of the world's energy and they all rely heavily on the
supply of water for cooling, running steam turbines or direct
power generation. Conversely, large amounts of energy are used
in pumping, purifying and desalinating water around the globe.
"Without considering water and energy together,
inefficiencies will occur, increasing shortages of both," the
statement warns. Politicians should pursue policies that
integrate the two and emphasise the need for conservation,
efficiency and cooperation across national borders.
DISASTERS CERTAIN TO HAPPEN
The world also needs to increase its resilience against
disasters like those which result from tsunamis, earthquakes and
levees that fail in the face of rising sea levels.
"Disasters are absolutely certain to happen," Michael Clegg
of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences told Reuters, adding
growth in the global population, from 7 billion now, was focused
on coastal areas that are more vulnerable, making it "more
important that we design for resilience."
The scientists said global annual losses from natural
disasters exceeded $200 billion in 2005, 2008 and 2011 but loss
of life was generally much lower in developed countries.
Governments should focus efforts on improving public health
systems, strengthening building standards and better information
technology that enables faster warnings and response.
Signatories of the statement are from the leading science
academies in the United States, Russia, China, Britain, Brazil,
Canada, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico,
Morocco and South Africa.
They also call for better measurement of planet-warming
greenhouse gas emissions and more solid data country by country
on natural resources like forests, which absorb some of the most
damaging carbon emissions.
"More accurate and standardized methods for estimating human
and natural sources and sinks of greenhouse gases are needed as
a prerequisite for an international climate treaty and to
determine the effectiveness of national emission-reduction
programmes," they said.
Clegg said that despite the widespread acceptance of the
need to reduce greenhouse gases, there is still a lot of
uncertainty about, and a lack of standardisation in, the methods
for measuring those emissions.
"There is a great need to develop more accurate approaches,"
he said, adding that it was a fundamental building block for the
world's response to climate change but "getting a correct
measurement ... is challenging."
The statement urges politicians to "give greater
consideration to the vital role science and technology could
play in addressing some of the planet's most pressing
challenges".
(Editing by Janet Lawrence)